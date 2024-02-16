Fullstack Java & Spring Developer
2024-02-16
About Kindred
Kindred Group is a digital entertainment pioneer bringing together nine successful online gambling brands, forming one of the largest online gambling groups in the world. Our purpose is to transform gambling by being a trusted source of entertainment that contributes positively to society. Our goal is that 0% revenue is derived from harmful gambling.
Our global team of more than 2000 people represents 60+ nationalities. When you join Kindred, you'll be part of a collaborative, diverse and inclusive team that has your best interest at heart. We are a trusting company that knows the value of a healthy work-life balance. We offer a wide range of benefits, along with an award-winning all-employee share program, which is a great opportunity to share in the company's success.
The Role
Join Our Team at Kindred - Java & Spring Developer with React Experience
Are you passionate about innovation and driven by the desire to make a difference? Our Unibet team is seeking a dedicated individual with expertise in Java, Spring, and React to enhance our betting platform. If you thrive in dynamic environments and aspire to leave a lasting impact, this is your opportunity to shine!
What you will do:
As a Java & Spring Developer with React experience, you will be an integral part of our dynamic team. Your responsibilities will include:
Collaborating with cross-functional teams to implement new features, enhancements, and bug fixes.
Designing and developing layouts to optimize user experience.
Writing clean, efficient code to power the functionality of our platform.
Developing and maintaining unit tests to ensure code quality and reliability.
Requirements:
Proficiency in building services in Java and Spring framework.
Knowledge of build pipeline preferably Jenkins CI/CD
Strong understanding of React JS
Proficient in building interactive user interfaces using HTML, CSS and UI Libraries
Having worked with micro-frontends, databases & messaging queue is a plus
Experience working in agile environments.
Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
Ability to thrive in a fast-paced, collaborative team environment.
What We Offer
Permanent career opportunity with room for growth and advancement.
Work within a well-functioning agile team.
Hybrid work setup, providing flexibility and work-life balance.
Competitive salary and benefits package.
Other Benefits:
A great cross functional team with passionate engineers
Mix of 60+ nationalities and Swedish culture in an English-speaking environment
Central and awesome office with ergonomic desks, pool and table tennis tables, free breakfast on Wednesday, daily fresh fruit and as much soft drinks as you like
30 days paid vacation plus bank holidays
3 days CSR leave
Training budget, conferences, and mentoring programs
Private medical insurance & life assurance
Enhanced maternity, paternity, and shared parental leave
SEK5000 Wellbeing allowance
Flexible working
Meetups and calendar of social events in the office
Our Way Of Working
Our world is hybrid.
A career is not a sprint. It's a marathon. One of the perks of joining us is that we value you as a person first. Our hybrid world allows you to focus on your goals and responsibilities and lets you self-organise to improve your deliveries and get the work done in your own way.
Application Process
Click on the "Apply Now" button and complete the short web form. Please add your CV and covering letter in English to let us know your motivation for applying and your salary expectation. Our Talent Acquisition team will be in touch soon. Kindred is an equal opportunities employer committed to employing a diverse workforce and an inclusive culture. As such we oppose all forms of discrimination in the workplace. We create equal opportunities for all our applicants and will treat people equally regardless of and not limited to, gender, ages, disability, race, sexual orientation. We are committed not only to our legal obligations but also to the positive promotion that equal opportunities bring to our operations as set out in our sustainability framework. Kindred has an ESG rating of AAA by MCSI.
