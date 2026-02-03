Fullstack Engineer - Generative AI Applications, Lund
2026-02-03
Are you a passionate Fullstack Engineer with a knack for building intuitive applications and a curiosity for the cutting edge of AI? Do you thrive on integrating innovative technologies to solve real-world problems? At Axis Communications, we are continuously pushing the boundaries of what's possible, and we're seeking a talented Fullstack Engineer to join our team.
Who is your future team?
You'll be part of a dynamic and forward-thinking AI development team dedicated to integrating advanced machine intelligence into our ecosystem. Our team fosters a collaborative environment where curiosity, learning, and sharing knowledge are at the core of what we do. We work cross-functionally with partners across the entire Axis organization-from R&D and operations to sales and marketing-to identify challenges and bring groundbreaking AI concepts to life. We value open discussions, diverse perspectives, and a commitment to delivering high-quality, impactful solutions.
What you'll do here as Fullstack Engineer?
You will be instrumental in adapting and integrating open-source Generative AI solutions into our internal tools and processes. Your primary focus will be on maintaining and evolving the full stack of our applications, with a special emphasis on building exceptional user experiences with React and Next.js.
This role is a hands-on opportunity to work with modern web technologies and innovative AI. You will be responsible for the full lifecycle of application development, including:
* Designing, developing, and maintaining the frontend and backend of various web applications.
* Building responsive and performant user interfaces using React and Next.js.
* Exploring, evaluating, and adapting open-source Generative AI projects to fit the needs of our organization.
* Integrating AI-driven features and services into our applications, ensuring seamless functionality and a great user experience.
* Developing and maintaining backend services and REST APIs that power our applications.
* Debugging and troubleshooting issues across the full stack, from the UI down to the AI service layer.
* Collaborating with other engineers and stakeholders to define requirements and deliver robust, end-to-end solutions.
* Actively participating in code reviews, sharing knowledge, and mentoring peers to elevate our collective expertise.
Who are we looking for/Who are you?
We're looking for a curious, proactive, and collaborative Fullstack Engineer who is passionate about creating high-quality applications. You are a natural problem-solver, eager to learn how new AI paradigms can be applied, and committed to contributing to a positive team environment.
We'd love to hear that you have:
* Proven professional experience as a Fullstack Engineer.
* Strong proficiency in frontend development with React and Next.js.
* Experience in backend development, including creating and integrating with REST APIs.
* A solid understanding of and curiosity for Generative AI principles and their practical applications. You should be familiar with the general flows and what building with them entails.
* Experience with adapting open-source projects to meet specific requirements.
* Excellent troubleshooting skills and an analytical approach to problem-solving.
* A true team player mindset, with a genuine ability and interest in sharing knowledge and collaborating effectively.
Even better if you have one or several of the following qualifications:
* Some knowledge of Python, as it will be helpful when working with AI/ML frameworks.
* Experience with specific tools or frameworks for building with LLMs (e.g., LangChain, LlamaIndex, Semantic Kernel).
* Active participation in developer communities, contributing to open-source projects or sharing insights.
* Experience working in a Linux environment.
What Axis has to offer
We are a world leader in network video, where cutting-edge technology meets global impact. Here, you'll contribute to meaningful projects that shape the future of security and surveillance - developing solutions used worldwide. As a fast-growing company, we offer exciting career opportunities. You'll grow professionally through continuous learning, supported by a collaborative team that values creativity, innovation, and work-life balance.
Our Lund HQ Campus, including the impressive Grenden building, offers a dynamic environment with spaces crafted to encourage collaboration, whether through informal "fika" chats, formal meetings, or after-hours activities. Check it out: Axis HQ
To learn more about Axis, our innovative products, solutions, and vibrant company culture, explore:
Life at Axis blog
Engineering at Axis blog
Innovation at Axis
Ready to Act?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success. We welcome all applications.
We go through applications continuously so don't wait - send in your application today!
