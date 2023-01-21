Fullstack developer to industry-leading Comfact!
We at Academic Work are now looking for a developer who wants to work in an industry-leading company where technology and development are the focus. At Comfact you will get the opportunity to use your knowledge within .Net and be involved in improving and developing services within, among other things, application, security and communication. Does this sound like something for you? Submit your application today, we work with ongoing selection!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Comfact works with trusted services such as authentication and electronic signatures, working in a Microsoft environment with web services developed with Visual Studio.
As a .Net System Developer at Comfact, you are offered to be a part of a team with a mix of both junior and senior developers at an exciting workplace. You will work broadly within system development and have the opportunity to develop in a number of different disciplines and the opportunity to influence the company's development. You will work Fullstack with a focus on Frontend development.
To succeed in the assignment, it is important that you are curious and dedicated in your work and that you enjoy collaborating with your colleagues. An interest in cryptography is a big plus!
You are offered
• Good development opportunities within your role and the company
• Opportunity to influence company development and trusted services
• An open and flexible workplace with short decision paths
This is a consult assignment via Academic Work. As a consultant for Academic Work, we offer great opportunities for you to grow professionally, build your network and make valuable contacts for the future. Read more about our offer.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
• Develop existing and new applications in .Net
• Work on both backend and frontend development where you will have the opportunity to learn from senior colleagues
• Participate in the planning and prioritization of work
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Have relevant post-secondary education in, for example, Computer Science, Systems Development or Software Engineering
• Is fluent in spoken and written English
• Previous work experience in relevant field
• Experience of working in C# .Net
Meritorious:
• JavaScript, HTML and CSS
• Visual Studio and Team Foundation Server
• SQL
As a person you are:
• Cooperative
• Structured
• Problem solving
Other information
• Start: Upon agreement
• Work extent: Full time, long-term
• Location: On site at the office in Gothenburg
Please note that this assignment requires you to provide an extract from the police's criminal record and undergo a security clearance as the assignment involves handling sensitive data.
The recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and the client's wish is that all matters relating to the position are handled by Academic Work.
We review the selection process on an ongoing basis and the advertisement may be closed before the position is filled if we move to the selection and interview phase.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
Comfact AB was formed in 1988 to deliver products and services that improve business communication. Their business concept is to be in the forefront of technical knowledge and research within electronic business communication in order to provide customers with new products and services that increase their revenues and reduce costs.
