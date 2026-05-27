Fullstack Developer
Afry AB / Datajobb / Solna Visa alla datajobb i Solna
2026-05-27
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Afry AB i Solna
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Järfälla
, Sollentuna
eller i hela Sverige
Company Description
AFRY provides engineering, design, digital and advisory services. We are devoted experts in industry, energy and infrastructure sectors, creating impact for generations to come. AFRY has Nordic roots with a global reach. Our shared principles - Results driven, Client Centric, Empowering and Accountable - guide us in how we work, grow and succeed together. Join us and unlock transitions towards a sustainable and resilient society.
Job Description
Do you want to be part of a leading European company that accelerates the transition toward a sustainable society? We are now looking for a Full Stack Developer to join the Global Business Applications team at AFRY. You will work in a modern workplace with challenging assignments, exciting projects, and a strong focus on sustainable digital solutions.
As a Full Stack Developer you will be part of a committed agile team responsible for developing business critical applications and integrations that support operational excellence. You will collaborate closely within your team and cross functionally with developers, business analysts, architects, testers, and the team lead.
The environment is based on modern microservices architecture in a Microsoft technology stack using C# and .NET. The solutions are built on Azure cloud services with a strong focus on scalability, reliability, and continuous improvement of sustainable IT practices across AFRY.
The team primarily focuses on internal HR related applications and integrations supporting different parts of the employee journey. The platform is built with modern .NET Core and React with Redux. The role includes both backend development and frontend work with a strong focus on usability and user experience.
The position is based at the Solna office with the possibility to work remotely up to three days per week.
Qualifications
We expect you to have:
• A relevant university degree within computer science, software engineering, or a similar field.
• Around five years of experience working as a fullstack developer or in a comparable role.
• Experience working with Azure cloud services and infrastructure as code.
• Strong knowledge of SQL and relational databases.
• Experience with frontend development in React or similar frameworks.
• Fluent knowledge in English, both spoken and written.
Experience in payroll integrations and Swedish language skills are considered strong merits.
Additional Information
With us, you will have the opportunity to benefit from:
• An individual development plan focused on your area of expertise
• Competitive benefits related to pension, wellness, and parental leave, regulated through our collective agreement
• Company discounts with external partners through our benefits portal Benifex
• Wellness allowance of 4 500 SEK per year
• Access to a large network of technical experts
If you have questions regarding the position, you are welcome to contact: Team Lead, Martin Lindström, at martin.lindstrom@afry.com
(mailto:martin.lindstrom@afry.com
)
If you have questions about the recruitment process you can contact: Talent Acquisition Partner, Sofia Enander, at sofia.enander@afry.com
(mailto:sofia.enander@afry.com
)
The position is a permanent employment. The last day to apply is 26/6-2026. We apply continuous selection, and the position may be filled before the application deadline.
At AFRY, we engineer change in everything we do. Change happens when brave ideas come together. When we collaborate, innovate technology, and embrace challenging points of view. That's how we're making future. We are actively looking for qualified candidates to join our inclusive and diverse teams across the globe. Join us in accelerating the transition towards a sustainable future. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Afry AB
(org.nr 556120-6474), https://www.afry.com
169 75 SOLNA Arbetsplats
Afry Jobbnummer
9930933