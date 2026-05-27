Laboratory engineer in digital design & web development
Tekniska Högskolan i Jönköping AB / Pedagogjobb / Jönköping Visa alla pedagogjobb i Jönköping
2026-05-27
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JTH conducts research and teaching in computer science, computer engineering, and informatics. We have two growing departments in these areas, with approximately 50 employees. Your placement will be at the Department of Computer Science and Informatics. We offer education at the undergraduate, advanced, and research levels. Teaching takes place in bachelor's, master's, and engineering programs ranging from graphic design to software development and cybersecurity. The research conducted at the department supports the educational offerings.
We invite you to apply for the position as laboratory engineer in Digital Design and Web Development at the School of Engineering
Work tasks
You will primarily work with preparing and conducting labs and workshops at the Graphic Design and Web Development Bachelor's program. This will include labs and some lectures in subjects such as front-end and back-end web development, programming in JavaScript, UX/UI-design, motion graphics and graphic design. You will also handle administrative tasks, answer students' questions, and supervise thesis projects.
Requirements
An applicant needs to have:
A digital design oriented bachelors' degree in computer science or informatics
A degree on advanced level within user experience design or similar
Proficiency in front-end web development, including HTML, CSS, and JavaScript, as well as Node.js and npm-based development for back-end applications
Skills and knowledge in user interface design, including digital prototyping using Figma
Skills and knowledge in motion graphics using Adobe After Effects
Basic skills in graphic design using software from the Adobe Creative Suite
Knowledge of emerging AI-tools within the area of digital design and development
Experience of student supervision
In addition, for this position, you need to have:
Good ability to collaborate and plan your work
Good ability to communicate in English, both spoken and written
It is advantageous if you have qualifications such as:
Knowledge in 3D-modelling
Knowledge about marketing, social media and content creation
Previous teaching experience
We offer you:
A temporary position in a dynamic working environment at a collaborative, internationally connected, and globally oriented university.
Teaching in programmes with strong industry connections, where all students gain hands-on experience through internships.
A workplace located in the city centre of Jönköping, surrounded by beautiful nature and lakes.
More information about us as workplace, conditions and benefits.
Employment Details
Position type: Permanent employment, full-time.
Start date: August, 2026, or as agreed.
Salary: Individual salary setting
How to Apply
We look forward to receiving your application by June 10th, 2026, including the following documents:
Cover letter
CV
Certified copies of relevant certificates and diplomas
Apply now and join us at Jönköping University!
The School of Engineering is one of four schools within Jönköping University. We offer attractive technical education at undergraduate and graduate levels and conduct advanced research in several technological areas. The School of Engineering is able to award doctorates in the area of industrial product realization. We collaborate with the surrounding society to develop new technology and spread knowledge to strengthen the competitiveness of companies. We have been awarded the accreditation "Engaged University" by the international organization ACEEU (Accreditation Council for Entrepreneurial and Engaged Universities) and in three categories received the highest rating "Excellent". Working with us, you are close to colleagues in an international environment with great opportunities to influence and develop.
Jönköping University is a modern institution, characterised by internationalisation and an entrepreneurial spirit. We attract highly qualified, inventive and enterprising people from all around the world. We develop new knowledge and share our expertise through solid collaborations with industry and business, the public sector and other higher education institutions. We offer an equal and inclusive workplace and we welcome applicants with diverse backgrounds. For more information, visit www.ju.se Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Tekniska Högskolan i Jönköping AB
(org.nr 556487-2751), http://www.ju.se
Gjuterigatan 5 (visa karta
)
551 11 JÖNKÖPING Arbetsplats
The School of Engineering, Computer Science and Informatics Jobbnummer
9930910