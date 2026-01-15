Fullstack Developer
2026-01-15
Viviotex is building MedTech products that blend realtime speech AI with clinical workflows. We're looking for a full-stack engineer to ship features end-to-end across our platform.
What you'll do
• Build and iterate on features in our React/Next.js frontend (TypeScript) with shared hooks and design system components.
• Extend our NestJS APIs and Supabase/Postgres data layer (RPC functions, RLS policies, migrations).
• Integrate AI-driven speech and transcription related services.
• Own deployment-ready code: tests, observability, and performance-minded changes in a monorepo.
• Collaborate with product/design/QA; document decisions and patterns.
•
Stack you'll work with (must-have experience)
• React, Next.js, TypeScript, CSS/Tailwind, client/server components.
• NestJS (TypeScript), Authentication (Supabase/Postgres, functions, policies, migrations).
• Azure platform
• Azure DevOps, CI/CD pipelines, feature flags.
• IaC using terraform
• Tooling: Git, linters/formatters, testing frameworks, REST/JSON APIs.
What we're looking for
• Strong TypeScript across frontend and backend.
• Production experience with React (or Next.js) and a Node.js framework (NestJS/Express/Fastify).
• Comfortable with SQL data modeling and migrations (Postgres/Supabase).
• Pragmatic about performance, security, and reliability in a regulated domain.
• Clear communication and collaborative mindset; capable of owning features end-to-end.
• Azure cloud experience; Supabase familiarity.
• Speech/AI integrations (Azure Speech, ElevenLabs, OpenAI) or real-time media streaming.
• Experience with authentication/authorization and RLS.
What you'll get
• Impactful work in MedTech with real patient and clinician outcomes.
• Autonomy with supportive peers; code reviews and pairing when useful.
• Flexible work setup and opportunities to shape our architecture and product.
• Pathway to grow into tech leadership as we scale.
Ready to build with us? Send your CV/GitHub/portfolio and a brief note about a feature you owned end-to-end.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-31
