Fullstack Developer
2024-10-23
About the role
We are now looking for an experienced Full Stack Developer with a passion for technology to join our Digital Solutions department in Gothenburg. We are a small, but growing team consisting of a group of dedicated IT-enthusiasts, working with developing and maintaining our web based in-house tools.
The tasks are varied and includes:
Developing business-related IT systems.
Building and maintaining scalable applications.
Design and build REST API's.
Develop and improve our Cloud infrastructure.
Troubleshooting issues related to systems developed or operated by IT department and perform bug fixing.
What we seek
Besides having several years of experience within Software Development, we believe you are a communicative person who enjoys working together with others. You also have the ability to be self-driven and take your own responsibility and can be described as analytical and solution oriented.
Additional requirements:
At least 5 years' experience in software development
Knowledge of frameworks such as Django, Flask, Laravel or such
Experience in working with APIs and implementing integrations
Fluent English language, both written and verbal
Meritorious:
Python
JavaScript
Knowledge in server management and operations
AWS, Azure or such
Docker, Jenkins
GIT
Swedish language
What We Offer
Opportunity to work with innovative and high-quality products.
Continuous professional development and career opportunities.
An exciting and challenging position in a growing organization.
8 extra working days off per calendar year through shorter working hours.
SEK 3,000 per year for wellness care.
About Allgon
Allgon is a Swedish company specializing in industrial radio control with an impressive history of developing advanced wireless technology. Our customers know us through the brands Tele Radio and Åkerströms. Through an ever-growing network of subsidiaries, Allgon now employs more than 400 individuals in over 19 countries.
Allgon offers challenging work in a profitable, dynamic, and growing technically-oriented organization. You will work in a pleasant environment and have the opportunity for career development. We are a global company, but with the familiar feeling of a smaller company, where you can be seen and heard and have an opportunity to influence the projects you work on.
At Allgon, we prioritize sustainability on all levels - ecologically, socially, and financially. We strive to attract passionate individuals who share our values and want to be part of our journey towards a sustainable future through what we produce and generate for our customers worldwide.
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Tele-Radio i Lysekil AB
(org.nr 556344-0196), http://www.allgon.com
August Barks gata 30A (visa karta
)
421 32 VÄSTRA FRÖLUNDA Arbetsplats
