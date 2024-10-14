Fullstack Developer
Integro Consulting AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-10-14
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Integro Consulting AB i Göteborg
, Växjö
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a Fullstack Developer with DevOps skills for Continuous Integration (CI) applications.
The development is done in a human centric mind-set using Agile/DevOps practices. Do you want to work at the heart of current software development? Develop the front edge tooling infrastructure of future vehicles? Are you a fullstack developer, familiar with DevOps methodologies? Then you are the person we are looking for.
You will be a part of the Continuous Integration Infrastructure team that develops CI tools for the CI pipeline in our client. Involved in connecting the complete chain, from complete vehicle to software applications.
Job description:
You will be working as a SW developer in one of the agile cross-functional teams with the focus to implement CI-pipeline. Typical tasks performed are SW design, SW development, write tests for your own code, write end user documentation, build user experiences using frontend technologies and support end users. You will be working with top competences within DevOps, a cross-functional team with skills in JavaScript, Node.js, React, Python, Bash, and software architecture. We collaborate and share knowledge, and you will grow and develop even further by working with highly skilled colleagues and in a product area, which we are very proud of.
• You will work all the way in our development process, from creating requirements to putting code in production
• Participate and contribute to the DevOps practices
• Build innovative products and services that will deliver value to our customers
• You will join a team where you enjoy being proactive, creative and take ownership of your work.
Skills Required:
You are skilled in both backend- and frontend development with a background in JavaScript. You also are familiar with DevOps methodologies and CI/CD development in general.
• JavaScript - (minimum 5 years of working with JavaScript later than ES5)
• Node.js
• Python
• Strong experience with CI/CD systems and software development
• React
• Next.js
• MongoDB
• Linux
• Gerrit
• Docker
• Kubernetes
• Shell script (Bash)
• Cloud infrastructure, preferably Azure
• You have experience writing tests and appreciate the value of having them
Meritorious if you have experience of working with RabbitMQ, Redis, Git, GitOps tools (like Flux CD or Argo CD), Kubernetes and IaC tools (Ansible, Terraform or Pulumi).
• Fluent in English both spoken & written
Experience Required:
* At least 4+ years of documented experience of working within IT, in a role as a developer.
• Been working with requirements with direct contact to the client
• Previous experience in data analytics tools
• A good understanding of the Agile development process
• Experience with DevOps methodologies
Personal skills required:
You are a real team player and can easily collaborate with others. You are creative, helpful and open to knowledge sharing. You are driven with a "Can Do" attitude You are analytical, and a problem solver. Excellent communication skills and you enjoy networking. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-13
E-post: work@integroconsulting.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Fullstack Developer". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Integro Consulting AB
(org.nr 559307-4866)
Herkulesgatan 1V, vån 2 (visa karta
)
417 01 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Göteborg Jobbnummer
8956006