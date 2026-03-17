Full-stack Python/Django, Customer Success
Jobylon AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-03-17
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Jobylon AB i Stockholm
We are looking for a Full Stack Engineer who will sit within our Engineering team and work side by side with Customer Success every day. This role is designed for an engineer who wants to be close to customers, understand real business challenges, and translate recurring needs into reliable and scalable technical solutions.
This position combines technical craftsmanship with business impact. You will identify patterns behind customer requests, remove manual work through automation, and design long term solutions that help our Customer Success organization scale. The role requires close collaboration with engineers, product, and customer success to ensure that what we build creates measurable value.
What you will do
• Design and develop technical solutions that automate recurring tasks and remove friction for customers and internal teams.
• Build internal tools and services that improve the daily workflows of the Customer Success organization.
• Create integrations with platforms such as Planhat and other systems in our ecosystem.
• Transform ad hoc customer requests into stable, reusable product capabilities.
• Support advanced data exports, reporting, and technical investigations when deeper expertise is needed.
• Identify opportunities to make Jobylon more data driven, proactive, and operationally efficient.
• Work closely with Engineering and Customer Success to deliver practical solutions with clear business impact.
Who you are
• You are a technically confident engineer who enjoys working close to users and real customer scenarios.
• You are curious about new technology and comfortable using AI and automation to solve everyday challenges.
• You think in systems and processes rather than one off fixes, and you aim to prevent work instead of only solving it.
• You care about writing maintainable code and designing solutions that scale over time.
• You communicate well with both technical and non technical stakeholders and can translate needs into clear solutions.
• You are motivated by seeing your work directly improve how people operate and how customers experience Jobylon.
• You have hands on experience with Django and Python.
• You are based around Stockholm
This is an opportunity to shape how Jobylon supports customers through technology. You will have the chance to make a visible difference for both our users and our internal teams.
Jobylon develops and offers a modern hiring software (SaaS) to companies who want to create and share beautiful job ads and manage their applicants with ease. The recruitment industry has stayed unchanged for too long whilst the need for a simple and efficient tool has increased.
Jobylon was founded in 2011 and since then we've launched a number of exciting projects and ventures within the HR tech space. We've always had the same goal - to use technology and innovation to change and simplify what is today a traditional space.
During this time we've also been awarded as one of Sweden's hottest entrepreneurs and nominated for the Red Herring award - we've done this with a small but dedicated team!
Today, we work with nearly 1000 employers from more than 80 countries worldwide , including amazing organisations such as 7-Eleven, Schibsted, Scandic Hotels, Vaimo, Bonnier and many more! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "933633533". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Jobylon AB
(org.nr 556810-6172)
112 34 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Jobylon Jobbnummer
9803425