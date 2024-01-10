Full-Stack Developer to join our EdTech, Binogi (Stockholm)
2024-01-10
We are looking for a Full-Stack Developer to support Binogi's development teams and customers in an innovative way. If you feel you have the right experiences, and you are results-oriented, then this could very well be the job for you!
As full-stack developer you will join a tight-knit and very productive team, working end to end from small scale implementation to architectural design. Feedback is close at hand, and fast!
You will move fluidly between architecture, feature and experiments development, automation, refactoring, and bug squashing, as well as code reviews and high-level discussions with the team. We work in an agile environment with retrospectives, prioritisation, and dailies. We strive to automate away all the boring stuff, help each other, and always get better. We like clean code, a pragmatic approach, and quick decisions.
We are searching for someone with prior experience as a developer with experience in frontend and UX/UI functionalities. You find it natural to translate business and product requirements into technical requirements along with structuring these into actionable milestones.
If this sounds like you, we want to hear from you!
Main requirements
• 2+ years of professional software development experience, especially building web apps
• Experienced with our tech stack, which includes Javascript/Typescript, React.js, HTML, CSS, PHP, Laravel, Docker, AWS ECS and MySQL/Postgres (RDS).
• Understanding of how to tackle and enhance SEO
• A demonstrated ability to diagnose and prevent performance and optimization problems
• Confidence in contributing to technical architecture discussions and driving technical decisions
• Demonstrated fluent spoken and written English
• Experience with end-to-end testing, unit tests, Next.js and agile methodologies are added advantages!
The company Binogi (https://www.binogi.com/)
creates educational animated videos and interactive quizzes, tailored to the school curriculum in each country. Students, teachers, and parents can learn, play and be inspired through Binogi's web and mobile apps.
We are a passionate company who believe that knowledge should be shared, we strive to be the students first choice when it comes to learning tools. We are visionaries and don't take anything for granted. We always seek to improve by constantly building, measuring and learning. Our company culture can be summarized as very familiar, very caring and flexible, we take good care of our employees!
We embrace diversity and equal opportunity in a serious way. We are committed to building our team so that we represent a variety of backgrounds, perspectives, and skills. The more inclusive we are, the better our work will be.
Differences make us better! Ersättning
