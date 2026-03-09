Full-Stack Developer
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy that matches your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
You will contribute to the development of modern applications for predictive maintenance tools in a technically advanced environment. This is a broad full-stack role where you will work across the entire solution landscape, from architecture and technical design to implementation and deployment, together with product owners, designers and domain experts.
Job DescriptionDevelop and maintain scalable frontend and backend components.
Design and implement API-driven services and advanced user interfaces.
Shape system architecture and contribute to technical design decisions.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to deliver high-quality solutions.
Ensure code quality through testing, documentation and code reviews.
Participate in the full development lifecycle, from ideation to deployment.
Drive improvements and enhance existing solutions.
RequirementsAt least 5 years of experience in JavaScript, React, Node.js and related technologies.
Strong understanding of API design and integration patterns.
Experience with predictive maintenance, condition monitoring, or similar fields.
Solid understanding of microservices architecture and distributed systems.
Experience working with containerized environments and platforms such as OpenShift or similar Kubernetes-based platforms.
Hands-on experience with Microsoft Azure, including serverless components such as Azure Functions.
Experience building event-driven architectures using services such as Azure Event Hubs.
