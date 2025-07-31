Full-Stack ASP.NET Developer for AI Assistant (Farsi-Speaking Market)

We're looking for a full-stack ASP.NET developer with system architecture experience to build an AI-powered assistant tailored for the Farsi-speaking diaspora. The role involves integrating AI APIs (e.g., OpenAI) and designing culturally adapted workflows, including right-to-left interfaces and idiomatic Farsi support.

Requirements:
• Strong skills in ASP.NET and full-stack development
• Experience in software/system architecture
• Fluency in Farsi (language and idioms)
• Experience with AI APIs (e.g., OpenAI)
• On-site work in Stockholm (relocation required)

Bonus:
• Familiarity with the Binance API
• Understanding of digital behavior in Farsi-speaking communities
• Prior work with language models or culturally localized tools

Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-31
E-post: info@onetouchsolutions.se

