Full Time - Cntr Coordinator
2025-02-23
We are hiring Full Container(FC) Logistics Coordinator!
What You will Do
1. Customer Management and Communication
• Regular communication and relationship building with customers in Nordic countries (Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Iceland) and Baltic states. Adherence to 24-hour response principle for all customer inquiries, notification of expected completion date when immediate resolution is not possible. Maintenance of smooth communication through regular customer visits and factory conference calls.
2. Order Process Management
• SAP system entry and verification of price, material, and sales conditions for orders received via email. Order synchronization with factory and production priority determination. Decision-making on deletion of long-term on-hand orders through customer consultation, establishment and execution of optimal delivery schedules through headquarters cooperation.
3. Logistics and Documentation Management
- Establishment of shipping plans and real-time shipment tracking through close consultation with headquarters. Preparation and management of all customs clearance documents (commercial invoice, packing list, certificate of origin, bill of lading, insurance documents). Swift problem resolution through cooperation with manager in case of logistics-related emergencies.
4. Financial Management
- Continuous monitoring of customer credit limits through cooperation with factory and credit management personnel. Report to manager and establishment of response measures in case of insufficient credit limits. Reconfirmation of discount terms and net price conditions when issuing FC order invoices, processing of credit/debit invoices through manager approval. Separate record management of all credit/debit cases for tracking purposes.
5. Data and Reporting
• Creation and management of customer master data in SAP system, request for headquarters codes for new delivery locations. Sharing of weekly order status updates with customers and managers, preparation of monthly inventory and sales reports for specific customers. Documentation and regular updates of Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for assigned duties and supplier relations.
6. Additional Duties
- Support for Sales Operation duties and execution of interdepartmental cooperation tasks. Assistance with managerial duties and commitment to improving overall departmental operational efficiency. Priority consideration of accuracy and timeliness in all task execution, flexible response to situations while maintaining strict adherence to basic principles.
All duties maintain interconnectivity, requiring comprehensive understanding and balanced processing of overall workflow. In particular, customer communication, documentation accuracy, and delivery schedule adherence serve as primary performance indicators.
Key Requirements
- Native or fluent proficiency in Swedish (required)
- Professional working proficiency in English
- Excellent communication skills in English
- Proficiency in SAP system
- Strong organizational and multitasking abilities
- Detail-oriented approach to documentation
- Ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines
- Experience in logistics and supply chain management
- Understanding of international trade documentation
- Strong problem-solving skills
Areas of Responsibility
- Nordic and Baltic regions
- Full container logistics management
- Customer service excellence
- Documentation accuracy
- Financial oversight
- Data management and reporting
- Interdepartmental coordination
Qualifications
[Required]
1 Working and residence permission in Sweden or Swedish citizenship
2 Speaking & writing Swedish in business level
3 1-2 years working experience with logistic administration
[Preferred ]
Start to work from April
Working Conditions
• Employment form: Full time, Permanent
• Probation period: 6 months
• Working hours & time: 8 hours/day, 40 hours/week, 08:00-17:00 (Lunch 12:00-13:00)
• Working type: 100% on site
• Competitive salary, benefit for lunch & health care allowance
• Office location: Kista
• Application document
1 CV in English - required the period and place of your previous work
2 Personal letter in English - A4 1 page, focusing on job experience & skills
• Submit by email
Address : stockholm@kumhotire.com
Title : [Application] CNTR Coordinator - YOUR NAME
• Dead line: March 16, 2026
NOTICE
• Submitted documents will not be returned, and if any of the information is found to be false, the employment may be cancelled.
• Our recruitment of this position is ongoing and this posting will close when recruitment is complete.
• If there is no qualified candidate during recruitment period, the employment may not be made.
• The probation period is 6 months, and if the overall ability to perform is judged to be insufficient, the employment may be cancelled.
WHO WE ARE?
Kumho Tire is a leading global tire company with over 60 years of history and a presence in over 180 countries. Headquartered in South Korea, we are known for producing and distributing tires that deliver superior performance, safety, and durability for passenger cars, trucks, SUVs, buses, and motorsports. Our commitment to innovation and excellence drives us to meet the specific needs of our customers, and we are passionate about delivering the best products in the market.
Kumho Tire Sweden (Stockholm Filial) is seeking a results-driven and experienced finance & accounting specialist to enhance our presence in Nordic region. With our strong reputation for innovation and high-quality products, this is your opportunity to influence the future of our company in an exciting and fast-paced work environment.
