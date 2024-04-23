Full Stack Software Engineer
Telia Company AB / Datajobb / Solna Visa alla datajobb i Solna
2024-04-23
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Telia Company AB i Solna
, Stockholm
, Norrköping
, Gävle
, Borlänge
eller i hela Sverige
Join Our Mission
At Telia, we're on a mission to transform the payment landscape. Our Payment Orchestration Platform team is crafting a comprehensive platform designed to simplify the payment experience for our customers across the Nordic and Baltic regions.
Your Role
As a Full Stack Software Engineer, you'll dive into a serverless architecture, fully hosted on the AWS cloud. We're seeking individuals with a robust background in AWS, JavaScript, TypeScript, Node.js, microservices, and API development. Embracing DevOps principles, we operate on a "You build it, you run it" philosophy, with the team taking full ownership of the product throughout its lifecycle.
Our Culture
We prioritize people over processes and are transitioning towards an empowered, autonomous team structure. Our focus is on addressing customer challenges, not just ticking off feature lists. Engineers are encouraged to be inquisitive, learn about customer issues, and actively participate in product discovery. Our cross-functional team includes engineers, a UX designer, and a product manager, all working together to maintain a high level of automation in continuous integration, static code analysis, and test coverage.
Diversity and Inclusion
We are passionate about fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace. We actively welcome and encourage candidates from all backgrounds, regardless of gender, age, ethnicity, religion, or any other aspect that makes you unique. We want diversity to be our strength, and we believe it enhances our team's creativity and effectiveness.
Join us in shaping the future of payments at Telia! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Telia Company AB
(org.nr 556103-4249)
Stjärntorget 1 (visa karta
)
169 79 SOLNA Arbetsplats
Telia Finance Jobbnummer
8633013