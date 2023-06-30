Full Stack Engineer
Our Client is looking for Software Engineer with full stack developer background and DevOps mindset.
This position is hybrid and the candidate must be able to work from Stockholm office at least 2-3days per week. The candidate must have work authorization in Sweden. No visa sponsorship for this job
Contract Period from: 2023-09-01 to 2024-02-29
Requirements:
5+ years experience as Fullstack developer
5+ years experience in translating product strategy and requirement into suitable, maintainable and scalable solution design
Experience in Azure .net, test automation and integration testing (Performance testing)
Devops and Agile mindset
Used to working closely with product owners and other cross-functional teams
Required cloud certification: Azure900 (if no willing to require this within a month of assignment start).
Responsibilities:
Work with professional software engineering practices & set best practices for the full software development life cycle
Translate product strategy and requirement into suitable, maintainable and scalable solution design
Collaborate closely with SAAS supplier, team members, product owners and other cross-functional teams, share best practice as well as discuss and motivate design solutions
Azure .Net test driven development, design and architecture.
Analyze production incidents
Test automation and integration testing
Performance testing
DevOps work, such as building optimized deployment routines, monitor production environment, routines for continuous integration and deployment.
Drive and participate in the team's agile ceremonies.
Continuous improvement of the development process.
Please share your CV and cover letter to careers@aortam.se with subject Job-ID: 2306261.
