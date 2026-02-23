Full Stack Developer
Looking for a workplace for the future? At Telenor, you own your career. Here, you'll have the opportunity to make the most of your dreams and expertise while contributing to technological innovations that are barely even imagined today. Innovations that we know will change the map for how we communicate and live our connected lives in the future. Are you looking for a workplace where you can make a difference in what matters most - relationships between people.
What you will do As a Full Stack Developer at Telenor in team Online Sales, you will play a key role in building and enhancing our consumer-facing products. You'll work across the frontend and backend to deliver seamless solutions, collaborating with other cross-functional teams to support our sales channels. Beyond development, you'll take ownership of deployment and operations with a strong DevOps mindset-ensuring our applications are accessible, high-performing, and built to the highest quality standards.
Key Responsibilities
Build reusable code and libraries with high quality
Performance optimization and accessibility compliance
Who you are You are an experienced software developer with a deep understanding of custom-built applications and strong expertise in Front-end, headless CMS. Preferably also with experience in .Net and Cloud native solutions.
Behaviors You are proactive and take ownership of your work, always looking for ways to improve solutions and optimize performance. You lead by example, ensuring best practices and high standards across the team. You follow through on commitments, fostering reliability and trust. Above all, you act with integrity and respect, creating a culture of collaboration and transparency.
Hard Skills
Preferable knowledge of modern frontend frameworks (e.g., Vue3 or similar)
Extensive experience with .NET and .NET Core, strong proficiency in C#
Experience working with headless CMS platforms (e.g., Contentful or similar)
Understanding of RESTful APIs and microservices architecture
Strong understanding of design patterns and best practices in software architecture
Experience with cloud platforms (preferably AWS) and DevOps practices and tooling. Proficiency in database design, caching strategies, and performance tuning
Strong security mindset, with knowledge of authentication, authorization, and data protection best practices
Soft Skills
Critical thinker and problem solver, able to navigate trade-offs between short-term deliverables and long-term system health
Strong communication skills, capable of explaining complex problems to developers, architects, and business stakeholders
Self-motivated and adaptable, embracing change and fostering continuous learning within the team
Our promise to you
We are better together.
Here, you'll be part of a collaborative and inclusive culture, built on strong shared values and leadership that empowers you with both trust and confidence. We believe in enabling each other to act and make decisions, while always having each other's backs through ups and downs.
We support relationships and societies.
Telenor plays a vital role in the society, giving your work a greater purpose. Every day, we create value for millions of people and maintain a customer-first approach where human relationships are at the heart of everything we do.
We make room for life.
Work from home up to two days a week, if your role allows it. The rest of the time, we create magic together at the office. Leadership based on trust and flexible working hours helps you balance work and life. We support you through every stage of life with our benefit package, including collective agreements, occupational pensions, wellness allowances, and customized insurance solutions tailored to your needs.
We invite you to a career in motion.
Your development is at the center of our culture. We dedicate at least 40 hours per year for you to deepen your expertise, explore new areas, and develop in your role. Through Telenor Academy and other learning initiatives, you'll have the tools and freedom to advance your career. When you want to broaden your horizons, we are present throughout the Nordics.
Apply today!
Will you take the next step in your career with us? We look forward to your application! We review applicants on an ongoing basis, so don't wait-reach out today. For questions, reach out to Agile Team Lead Thomas Berglund at thomas.berglund@telenor.se
. We do not accept applications via email.
Good to know
