Full stack developer
2024-06-26
What makes Cognizant a unique place to work? The combination of rapid growth and an international and innovative environment! This is creating a lot of opportunities for people like YOU - people with an entrepreneurial spirit who want to make a difference in this world.
At Cognizant, together with your colleagues from all around the world, you will collaborate on creating solutions for the world's leading companies and help them become more flexible, more innovative, and successful. And this is your chance to be part of the success story: we are looking for a Full stack developer to join our Developer Experience Team.
About Cognizant DE
We help organizations engage people and uncover the potentiality of software developers while simplify their development journey using various Developer experience tools.
About the role
We are seeking a skilled and motivated Full stack developer to join our Digital Engineering team. As a Developer, you will play a crucial role in enhancing our development and deployment processes. The ideal candidate possesses a strong background in React, Node JS, Microservices, multicloud experience, DevOps practices, CI/CD methodologies, and has extensive experience working with Agile Methodology.
Key Responsibilities
Development and maintenance of applications on React, Node JS, Microservices
Maintaining DevOps pipeline
Mulitcloud experience like Google Cloud, Ali Cloud etc.,
Our ideal candidate
The ideal candidate possesses a strong background in Front-end application development, DevOps practices, CI/CD methodologies, and agile way of working.
Expert in Front-end application development using React JS.
Good implementation knowledge of Docker, Kubernetes, Google Cloud Platform, Ali Cloud
Experience in setting up DevOps pipeline.
What you can expect
Become part of a the 'flag ship ' success story - We go through enormous growth!
Based in the Nordics - we have offices in Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland in a European and Global Network
Organization driven by technology - We have a tremendous technology backbone.
Open, 'can do ' team spirit.
Environment where you can make your own ideas reality.
