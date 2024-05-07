Full Stack Developer - Volvo Group Connected Solutions
We are committed to be a driving force in the transition to efficient, fossil-free and safe means of transport. Great progress is achieved by connecting great people, because together, we shape the world we want to live in.
At Volvo Group Connected Solutions, we believe that connectivity is the key to making a difference. With vast amounts of data, we are pushing boundaries for what connectivity can do in a transforming industry.
The Position
Innovation Lab is a newly established function, within Volvo Group Connected Solutions, with the mission to create the next horizon of growth for the Volvo Group.
At Innovation Lab we do things differently than traditional corporate functions; we work with design thinking methods in diverse and focused concept and venture teams together with customers, partners, start-ups and members from various parts of the Volvo Group. We constantly strive to generate added value for our customers and finding the next offering for Volvo Group by combining insights across industry sectors, digital trends and data from our connected fleets of vehicles and machines.
We are now looking for a Full Stack Developer to join our Innovation lab. You will join a small and diverse team of pioneers taking a new service idea towards a commercial solution. Your team will act very much like a small venture within the company and your activities will range from designing & building the new service as well as testing and maintaining the application.
When joining you will meet passionate pioneers across a variety of disciplines, ranging from strategic business innovators and software engineers to service designers. You will be working with start-ups with speed in a global environment, uncovering new ideas and ventures supporting Volvo Group in reaching its mission to drive prosperity through transport solutions.
What we can offer you
You will be part of a company that will engage your curiosity and empower you to take action. We show ownership and collectively take responsibility for the total delivery. Furthermore, we offer a solid benefits package, flexible work arrangements and possibilities to grow.
We are located at Lindholmen Science Park in Gothenburg, in the heart of a vibrant area that lives and breathes innovation in areas of IoT, autonomous driving, connectivity and electromobility.
Your profile
You like to have a holistic view when working on software development and enjoy both Front end (React) and Back end (Java, Spring) development. You can deploy and configure solutions on AWS and have experienced being part of a DevOps team.
As a person you are passionate about creating new smart services and ready to contribute with new ideas powered by your interest in new developments and technologies. You have an open mindset, a willingness to explore and you are comfortable with a high level of uncertainty. If you want to be part of a team where digital technologies solve end-user needs in a fun environment - come and join us at Innovation Lab!
Want to know more? Contact us!
