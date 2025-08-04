FTP Analyst to Group Treasury
Swedbank AB / Bankjobb / Stockholm Visa alla bankjobb i Stockholm
2025-08-04
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Swedbank AB i Stockholm
, Sundbyberg
, Sollentuna
, Upplands Väsby
, Sigtuna
eller i hela Sverige
Do you want to work with the internal pricing of loans, deposits and trading products? We are now looking for an FTP Analyst with quantitative skills to join the Financial Analytics unit within Group Treasury
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to: Work with implementation and modelling of Funds Transfer Pricing (FTP)
Be responsible for the development needs towards Treasury Value Stream
Work together with stakeholders across the Group
Learn more about the strategic role of Treasury in a bank
Conduct data analysis to support Treasury strategies and decision-making
What is needed in this role: Relevant degree in finance/mathematics/engineering or similar
Experience of financial modelling and working with large data sets
Good programming skills; experience working with SQL/SAS is preferable
Experience of working with funds transfer pricing and liquidity risks is preferable
Interest in financial markets and the banking sector
Good collaboration skills and a willingness to learn
With us, you can experience: Personal and professional growth through self-leadership and continuous development.
Meaningful work that positively impacts our workplace, our customers, and society.
An open and collaborative culture that encourages cross-functional teamwork and provides networking opportunities.
A supportive and inclusive environment that promotes a balanced and sustainable work-life, with flexible working conditions when suitable for the role.
Benefits such as our share based reward program Eken, company pension plan, employee offer for banking products, health insurance.
"Join our team and.....become part of a team of knowledgeable and service minded colleagues, who work together to analyse Group Treasury's P&L, manage Swedbank's funds transfer pricing model and forecast the Group's net interest income" Mattias Mauritzon, your future manager
We look forward to receiving your application by 24.08.2025. Location: Stockholm, Sundbyberg
Recruiting manager: Mattias Mauritzon, +46 70 531 84 46
We want to inform you that the selection process may begin after the summer holidays.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services. Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
#LI-Hybrid Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Swedbank AB
(org.nr 502017-7753) Arbetsplats
Swedbank Kontakt
Mattias Mauritzon mattias.mauritzon@swedbank.se Jobbnummer
9444078