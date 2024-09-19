Frontend developer to big bank in Stockholm!
2024-09-19
This is a exciting role where you get the chance to grow and work with modern technologies as well as working at the largest financial group in the Nordic region and one of Europe's largest banks!
OM TJÄNSTEN
As a Frontend developer you will be a part of our clients Platform team. You'll join a highly capable, diverse and distributed team of senior developers spanning all the Nordics and Poland. You will be a part of a team thats provide an internal Platform as a Service in the bank. Their focus is on standardization of the software development process and CI/CD across different projects. The platform focuses on delivering on-prem Kubernetes clusters and on-prem Cloud services as well as opens up for Public cloud services.
You are offered
• You'll get the opportunity to join a team of experts and learn from senior colleagues, as well as increase your skills as a Frontend developer.
• The opportunity to develop and advance in your career. As well as working at a global company which value a sustainable workplace, work-life balance and a diverse workplace.
• A dedicated consultant manager from Academic Work who will support and coach you in your career. This is a long term assignment at our client and you'll have an ongoing employment at Academic Work.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
The team is responsible for the Portal that is the main point of contact for developers through which they use the platform. That means they deliver their own application, called Portal, based on Spotify Backstage, and this is a NodeJS and React based application. You will are work with some Python APIs, Ansible Automation backends, where you build integrations towards variety of dozens of tools in the ecosystems to make them available for developers to be used from Portal.
• Supporting and developing the User Interface for observability and interaction tool to manage Application Lifecycle, CICD process and Hosting Platform used by Software Developers and DevOps teams
• Keeping charge of visual consistency of the platform (e.g. making sure plugins developed by other teams are in line with base design and follow UX good practices)
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• You who have work experience as a developer with good NodeJS and React skills
• You who have knowledge about hosting and CICD processes and toolset will be a plus (e.g. Kubernetes, Tekton, ArgoCD, Jenkins)
• You who have good communication skills in English (written and spoken)
• Swedish citizenship or a valid work permit enabling immediate start in the position.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
used to proactively seek knowledge, promote collaboration and sparring within a team and across teams.
Are a highly innovative problem solver with strong analytical and customer service abilities.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
