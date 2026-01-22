Frontend Developer
2026-01-22
Location: Göteborg
We are looking for a Frontend Developer to join our Gaming Ecosystem team, building and evolving user-facing products used by thousands of people worldwide. You will focus on developing new features while maintaining and improving existing ones across platforms such as e.g. GX Games or GameMaker.io. You'll work in a dedicated frontend team, collaborating closely with backend, product, design, and DevOps teams. This role offers the chance to make a real impact on high-traffic products while working in a fast-paced setting with evolving requirements.
Role & Responsibilities:
Implement new features and products based on requirements from product teams,
Maintain and improve existing features through bug fixes, refactoring, and enhancements,
Collaborate with backend, product, and design teams on APIs, design decisions, and requirements,
Ensure high-quality, scalable, and maintainable frontend code,
Contribute to technical discussions and continuous improvement within the frontend team.
Job Requirements:
Strong (2-5+ years) experience with React, Next.js, and JavaScript/TypeScript,
Experience working on user-facing products used by a large number of users,
Hands-on experience delivering projects with time constraints or deadlines,
Familiarity with Tailwind and React Query is a plus,
Flexibility and adaptability, with strong communication skills and a collaborative mindset.
What's On Offer:
At Opera, you'll join a diverse and inclusive team of experienced, supportive professionals who value creativity and collaboration. We work in a flat structure with short decision-making paths, use smart technology, and support your ongoing skill development in a friendly and empowering environment.
Interested?
We'd love to hear from you! Applications are reviewed on a rolling basis, so we encourage you to apply soon. Please submit your CV in English. Have questions about our recruitment process, remote work, or benefits? Check out our FAQ page for more details.
