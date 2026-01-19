Frontend Developer
2026-01-19
We are looking for a Frontend Developer for a global telecom company in Stockholm.
Start is ASAP, 5 months contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
As an experienced frontend engineer, you will have a central role in realizing our vision to create an unmatched customer experience for our self-service platforms.
You will be a part of the Selfservice team which has approximately 25 people across 2 sub teams.
The frontend projects use a modern React stack with an emphasis on driving frontend technologies to enable to build great products. The developers decide on our tech stack, ensuring we stay as modern as possible.
Our frontend technology stack consists of:
Must have skills:
Next.js
Typescript
React.js
React Native
Nice to have:
Tailwind / Shadcn
Github Actions
Jest / React Testing Library / Playwright
Also good to have skills:
Vercel
Headless UI
Headless CMS
pnpm
Who you are
You are clever yet level-headed and analytical.
You dare to try but are not foolhardy.
You are energetic, outgoing, and accustomed to building relationships within and outside the team.
Enjoy working in a team and cooperating with others but are also able to take initiatives to continuously improve and develop the project with a focus on performance and usability.
With your true agile mindset and experience in sharing your agile knowledge, you bring structure to the team.
A true team player, used to working in agile cross-functional teams, and taking great responsibility for your work and for the progress in the team.
You contribute not only by delivering features, but also through code reviews, sharing your opinions, and listening to the teammates' ideas.
This is a full-time consultant position in Stockholm through Incluso. Start is in February 2026, 5 months limited contract to begin with, with possibility of extension after that.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
