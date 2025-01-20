Frontend Developer
bba; is a young and dynamic consulting company on an exciting growth journey. For us, people come first - we believe in building the company with the right individuals, creating the foundation for a successful and sustainable business. We value personal growth, transparency, and collaboration, working together to create the kind of employer we all dream of working for.
About you
We are now looking for experienced frontend developers who want to help build the foundation for our company's expansion.
We prefer that you have at least 5 years of experience in React.
As a consultant with us, you'll have a unique opportunity to become a shareholder through a significant equity package included as part of your signing bonus.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-30
E-post: peter@bba.se
