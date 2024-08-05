Front-end Engineer for Portfolio Brands
Job Description
Join our innovative team in portfolio brands where we pride ourselves on delivering exceptional online shopping experiences as we are looking for Frontend developer.
We are on a journey to implement latest innovative solutions, offering seamless navigation, personalized recommendations, and an immersive browsing experience. We leverage advanced technologies to ensure a fast, secure, and user-friendly interface, allowing customers to explore our curated collections effortlessly. Our commitment to excellence drives us to continuously enhance our digital storefront and ensuring that our customers experience an exceptional online shopping journey.
As a frontend engineer at Portfolio brands in H&M group, you will be part of a cross functional product team working alongside other developers, designers and brand teams.
In this role, your responsibility will be
Develop and maintain high-quality responsive web applications.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams including designers, backend developers, and product managers to deliver seamless user experiences.
Participate in code reviews, and contribute to a culture of continuous improvement.
Identify areas of improvement, sharing knowledge and collective growth.
Stay up to date with the latest frontend development trends, tools, and best practices, and share knowledge with the team.
Contribute to architechtural decisions and technical roadmap planning.
Troubleshoot and resolve frontend issues, bugs, and performance bottlenecks.
Write clean, well-documented code and ensure proper version control using Git or other version control systems.
Work closely with stakeholders from all parts of the organization to develop the technical aspects of prioritized business projects.
Ensure engineering excellence through customer centricity, rigorous testing, innovative solutions, and adherence to best practices in software development.
Work-in and follow Agile methodologies.
Learn, grow, be challenged, and have fun!
Qualifications
We are looking for a proactive and passionate frontend engineer who thrives in a growing environment. You have a strong technical background and are excited about taking ownership. You are self-driven, enjoy tackling challenges, and are always eager to learn and grow.
At least 3 years experience working as a software engineer with a frontend focus.
Extensive experience in frontend development, particularly with React, Nextjs and Typescript.
Strong understanding of modern frontend architectures and best practices.
Proficiency in frontend build tools and package managers such as Webpack, Babel, or npm.
Interest and keen to learn new tech skills.
Collaborate with backend, data, analytics and designer teams to create seamless user experiences.
Excellent problem-solving skills and a keen eye for detail.
Working in CMS tool is desired.
Knowledge in tailwind is an advantage.
Good to have knowledge in Nodejs.
Staying updated on emerging technology trends like API strategy, event-driven architecture, and cloud computing to contribute effectively to evolving technology strategies.
Fluency in English as it is the working language at H&M Group.
As a person, you are friendly, curious, and eager to learn every day. Join us at H&M, where we prioritise having fun at work while driving success together!
Additional Information
Location: Liljeholmen, Stockholm. As our team works onsite, we prefer candidates to be available in and around work location for better collaboration.
What we offer!
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET, Afound. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment types and countries.
Inclusion & Diversity
Portfolio Brands are part of H&M Group. At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse and equitable workplaces throughout our organization. Our teams should consist of a variety of people that share and combine their knowledge, experience and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process.
We strive to have a fair and equal process and therefore kindly ask you not to attach a cover letter in your application as they often contain information that easily can trigger unintentional biases.
Company Description:
H&M Group is a family of brands; H&M, COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET, and Afound. At H&M Group, our people are the driving force behind our commitment to creating meaningful growth and more sustainable lifestyles. Help us re-imagine fashion and together we will re-shape our industry. Learn more about H&M Group here. Så ansöker du
