Front-end developer
Noor Digital Agency AB / Datajobb / Umeå
2024-08-07
Noor is an expansive and engaged workplace that preserves your well-being and potential. You will be integrated early in a fast-growing company and get to influence the development of our business.
Welcome with your application.
Job Description
You will primarily focus on building and enhancing two key internal projects: LYNX and Ledigajobb.se. Your work will involve front-end development, using tools such as React, TypeScript, and Vue.js.
We offer you a working environment that promotes ambition and creativity where you will have the possibility to influence and structure our internal work-process. Because change and development are a crucial part of our company's philosophy, the position can develop and change depending on your wishes and desires.
We're convinced that your health and well-being are a crucial part of your performance. Because of that, you will have flexible working hours, one week of extra vacation and 5000 SEK in healthcare allowance.
Requirements
We are looking for you who have documented experience of working as a front-end developer. Because of that, you need to have...
• At least two years of experience working with React
• Good familiarity with Vue.js and Angular"
• Proficiency in JavaScript and TypeScript
• Familiarity with REST API and GraphQL integration
We are looking for a flexible person, who thrives in working at a high pace and in a fast-changing environment. To succed in this role, you need to be a team player who values collaboration and common goals.
ACCESS: According to agreement.
JOB TYPE: Full time.
LOCATION: Umeå.
SELECTION: Selection is ongoing.
Please note that we are not looking for people who want to work remotely or as consultants.
About Noor
At Noor Digital, we strive to lead the development of the digital landscape. We are a team of 40 dedicated employees who work together with the vision of always being at the forefront. Since our inception in 2015, our team of sharp creatives and technical specialists has helped companies reach their full digital potential. We have offices in four locations across the country, from Umeå in the north to Malmö in the south. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Noor Digital Agency AB
(org.nr 559017-1954), https://noordigital.com/ Kontakt
HR-Coordinator
Märtha Holmström martha.holmstrom@noordigital.com 0704158992 Jobbnummer
8827035