Front-end Developer
2022-12-02
About Worldline
Worldline is the European leader in digital payments and number four worldwide, powered by over 20,000 employees in more than 50 countries. Every day, our technology provides the trusted infrastructure for millions of people and businesses around the world - and we're just getting started. We are on an exciting journey to lead the way towards the next frontier of payments. Our ambitions are extraordinarily high, and we need the best people in the world to bring them to life - people like you.
The Opportunity
We are looking for a highly skilled front-end developer to join our agile team. In this role, you will work with our innovative product PaymentIQ, and play a key role in our payment team. Together with us, you will continue to develop our outstanding and flexible payment systems, which have doubled twice in the last 2 years!
In Worldline, we are developing payment systems for global enterprise clients, and provide payment solutions from all around the world, meeting the highest requirements on availability, performance, security, and flexibility. if you are seeking an exciting role in a fast pace environment where you can develop even more, come join us!
The team
You will work with an outstanding tech team of 15 members. Working in our team, you will experience both operational freedom and the spirit of a startup while being at the same time part of a bigger organization.
Day-to-Day Responsibilities
You will be responsible for the end-to-end User Interfaces of the payment engine which processes more than 1M transactions daily, developing and maintaining several User Interfaces for PaymentIQ
Back-office interface
Cashier interface
Documentation portal interface
Signs of Success
You are a humble and helpful teammate, who enjoys working in a high pace environment.
You are ambitious with problem-solving skills.
You have a curiosity and understanding of architecture and DevOps.
You are interested in the payment industry and eager to learn.
Skills we cannot do without:
JavaScript, TypeScript, React, Vue, and Node.
MSc or BSc in Computer Science or Engineering.
Proficient level in the English language.
Skills we'd like:
Previous experience in Java development.
You have a professional approach, being constructive and finding solutions in the best interest of the business.
Strong communication skills, with the ability to connect with both technical and non-technical staff.
You are a quick learner and self-starter, showing drive and initiatives that support the business goals.
Grow with us, create tomorrow More reasons to join us
At Worldline, we are dedicated to helping our people unlock their full potential - both professionally and personally. With comprehensive training and development programs, expert communities, and global mobility programs, you will always be able to develop and grow at Worldline - wherever you want to go and whatever you want to do. We also offer flexible hours and remote working, to empower you to be your best self at work and at home. 8 in 10 Worldliners consider Worldline a friendly place to work, and 9 in 10 are satisfied with the training & development they receive.
Worldline is proud to be an Equal Opportunity employer. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, colour, national origin, sex (including pregnancy, childbirth, or related medical conditions), sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, status as an individual with a disability, or other applicable legally protected characteristics.
Learn more about life at Worldline on careers.worldline.com
