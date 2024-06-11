Front Office Supervisor
Situated in central Stockholm, the 414 room Radisson Blu Waterfront Hotel, is an ideal spot for both business and leisure travelers. Above and beyond the convenient location, our hotel provides guests with a wide array of services and amenities.
Our rooms have scenic views of both the city and the cay to create a unique atmosphere for our guests and our on-site dining serves delicious international cuisine at the RBG Bar & Grill. Guests can also work up a sweat in the fitness center. Connected to the Radisson Blu Waterfront Hotel, Stockholm Waterfront Congress Center, offers unmatched flexibility for up to 3000 people.
Front Office Supervisor/ Shift Leader
Nothing is a problem, everything is an opportunity in our quest for 100% happy guest satisfaction. If you say Yes I Can! here at the Radisson Blu Hotel, we're looking for problem solvers just like you!
At Radisson Blu Hotel, we are one team and make memorable moments for our guests.
Are you a natural communicator with active listening skills, attuned to guests needs? You are the welcome, where a smile and positivity goes a long way to making every moment matter.
If you can inspire and develop your team to be the best that they can be, you will create a loyal following. Can you handle the pace and keep your team checked in at the same time?
Key Responsibilities of Front Office Supervisor/ Shift Leader:
• Achieves departmental targets for guest satisfaction, room revenue and company initiatives and promotions by supervising the Front Office operation
• Participates in the prompt and courteous check in and check out of guests
• Motivates the Front Office team and focuses on improving and increasing service delivery efficiency
• Develops and recommends appropriate training and development to meet Hotel and departmental needs
• People developer/exporter
Requirements of Front Office Supervisor/ Shift Leader:
• A proven track record in a similar role within a quality environment and to be able to demonstrate excellent standards and team member supervision
• A positive approach, excellent organisational skills, and a passion for producing high quality customer care.
• Driven and ambitious to inspire the team to consistently deliver and exceed service standards
• Clear thinker with excellent communication abilities
• Strong working knowledge of Opera Property Management System
Come join us and Make Every Moment Matter! If this is your wakeup call, say Yes I Can! Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
