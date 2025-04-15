French speaking Content Moderator to Portugal!
Travel to sunny Lisbon and work with the world's most famous brands!
How would you feel if your office was just a breath away from beaches with crystal-clear waters? Does 300 days of sunshine - along with flavorful Portuguese cuisine - sound like an option you'd like to explore?
Lisbon is a vibrant and charismatic city, and one of the finest capital cities in Europe. The city boasts a glorious climate, lively nightlife, historic monuments, and a range of activities that will entertain visitors of all ages and dispositions.
There is a lot to see and do - come and join our ever-growing Customer Care team in Lisbon!
Our client
Our client is a global leader in outsourcing, providing customer acquisition management, customer care, technical support, debt collection, and social media services. They operate in 88 countries, serving 170 markets, and have 420.000 employees worldwide. You will be part of an extremely driven team in awesome Greece!
Our client is awarded as Best Workplace in Portugal and as the Best Multilingual Omnichannel Contact Center in Europe!
They offer complete training by certified instructors as well as many career development opportunities, so this is a unique chance to advance your career!
Job description
You are going to work as a content reviewer for one of the leading social media platforms. Your daily task will be filtering out inadequate content that goes against the platform's community rules. No previous experience is required, and you will receive a paid education.
Requirements
Being fluent (C2 level) in the French language
Knowledge in the English language (minimum A2 level)
Computer skills (basic skills mandatory, advanced skills like coding preferential)
Excellent communication skills: verbal, written, and listening skills
EU citizenship or work permit for Portugal
What you are offered
Complete relocation package that includes: refunded airline ticket + free accommodation in their company apartment throughout the employment
Fixed monthly salary + bonus
A contract focused on a long-term relationship
Free Portuguese language lessons
Private Health Insurance
Professional growth & development opportunities
Special HR team organizing events, sports tournaments, parties & trips
Free support from the Employee Relations department during the hiring process, with regards to your Social Security number, Health Insurance (IKA), Tax Number, Bank account, etc
Benefits of Portugal
Living in Portugal offers many advantages: a warm climate, the Atlantic ocean, mountains nearby, a low crime rate, and a relatively low cost of living. Medicine and education are well developed here, and residents are offered tax exemptions.
As most Portuguese people speak English, one does not need to be fluent in Portuguese to live there.
Employers must also pay employees a meal allowance for each workday. Our client pays it through a special card or ticket which makes the meal allowance tax-free.
