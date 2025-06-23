Freelance Photographer

Hirely AB / Foto- och filmjobb / Göteborg
2025-06-23


Are you a talented and creative individual with a passion for photography? We are currently seeking a skilled Photographer to join our team and help us capture unforgettable moments. As a Photographer with our company, you will have the opportunity to showcase your artistic vision and technical skills while working in a dynamic and fast-paced environment.

Key Responsibilities:

Collaborate with clients to understand their needs and preferences

Plan and execute photoshoots, ensuring high-quality images

Maintain and organize a digital library of images

Stay up-to-date with industry trends and techniques

Qualifications:

Proven experience as a professional photographer

Proficient with photography equipment and software

Strong understanding of lighting and composition

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Ability to work independently and as part of a team

Benefits of Joining:

Opportunity to work on diverse projects and expand your portfolio

Collaborative and supportive work environment

Potential for career growth and advancement

If you are a creative individual with a keen eye for detail and a passion for photography, we would love to hear from you. Join us in capturing moments that will last a lifetime!

Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-23
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Hirely AB (org.nr 559522-3099), https://meetastudent.com/

Hirelys kund

9400388

