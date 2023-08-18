Fpga / Asic Developer
2023-08-18
Company Description
AFRY is a European leader in engineering, design, and advisory services, with a global reach. We accelerate the transition towards a sustainable society.
We are 19,000 devoted experts in infrastructure, industry, energy and digitalisation, creating sustainable solutions for generations to come.
Making Future.
Job Description
Are you an FPGA-developer looking for your next challenge? Or you are maybe more into FPGA-verification? Would you like to be a part of exciting projects?
In that case we have the right opportunity for you! We see an increase in inquiries from our customers. Therefor we are looking for skilled FPGA-designers and verifiers to join us and be part of successful group. You will be involved in new and existing FPGA designs working in teams. The work can be carried out either in the facilities of AFRY's modern and airy head office in Solna - Stockholm or at our customers offices in the Stockholm area.Keywords: Xilinx, VHDL, ASIC, System Architect, Verilog, Altera, Intel, FPGA, Developer, Embedded Systems, Consulting, Consultant, Design, verification, lab, System Verilog, UVM
Qualifications
In all our recruitments we attach great importance to personal qualities. If you can recognize yourself in our key values - BRAVE, DEVOTED, TEAM PLAYERS - maybe we're the employer you are looking for?
We think that you have good cooperation skills and that you are responsible!
Knowledge and experience:
You have a solid background with more than 3+ years of experience of FPGA development and/or verification
Used to work with large FPGA design
Multi clock domains
High speed transceivers
Good English skills, in both speech and writing
Meritorious if you have:
Experience of systemization
Leadership qualities
Backend work with Timing optimization and Place & Route
UVM
Lab experience
Additional Information
Kontaktuppgifter:
Therese Galvez (Rekryteringspartner)therese.galvez@afry.com
Jihad Daoud (Rekryterande chef)jihad.daoud@afry.com
AFRY is committed to creating an inclusive & diverse environment and we are actively looking for qualified candidates irrespective of gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, disability, or age. You will be part of a global and diverse company where our differences are our strengths. Join us to accelerate the transition towards a sustainable society. Så ansöker du
