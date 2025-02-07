FP&A Analyst
Incluso AB / Bankjobb / Göteborg Visa alla bankjobb i Göteborg
2025-02-07
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Incluso AB i Göteborg
, Partille
, Lilla Edet
, Borås
, Jönköping
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for an FP&A Analyst for a global company in Gothenburg. Start ASAP, 5 months contract to begin with.
Our company develops and produces world-class hybrid engines and transmissions. With factories on two continents - Sweden and China - we're a pioneering global supplier of propulsion technology, development services and contract manufacturing. Our brand brings together over 9,000 dedicated and determined people that design, develop, and manufacture next-generation powertrain solutions for a global market.
We are a global leader in powertrain solutions. The Group has 19,000 employees, 17 plants and 5 R&D centers across three continents. We partner with OEM customers around the world and offer innovative solutions that can cater to up to 80% of the growing hybrid and combustion powertrain market, enabling a faster transition toward cleaner mobility.
We are committed to diversity and inclusion. We welcome applicants from all backgrounds and believe that different perspectives and experiences make for a stronger, more innovative company.
Assignment description:
Consolidation of Financial result
Analysis of financial result and variance analysis vs budget, forecast & prior year
Preparation of financial reports to management
Drive long term planning and budget processes
Colloborate with controllers to identify needed actions to steer financial performance towards target
Skill requirements:
Analytical and detail-oriented, with a strong understanding of financial processes and reporting.
A problem solver with a passion for process improvements and digital innovation.
Collaborative, communicative, and skilled at building relationships across teams.
Fluency in English
You also have:
A bachelor's or master's degree in finance, accounting, or economics
Proficient in SAP, Excel, Power BI, and other financial tools.
Experienced in financial reporting, planning, and consolidation processes.
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Gothenburg. Start is ASAP, 5 months limited contract to begin with.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson, recruiter at Incluso. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213)
417 55 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9153375