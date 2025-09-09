Founding Head chef - Amore Malmö
We open in March 2026 and we're hiring a Founding Head Chef to build the kitchen from the ground up-menu, culture, systems, and standards. If Italian cuisine is your language and you lead with both heart and numbers, let's talk.
Why you'll love it Creative freedom & real influence - design the menu, set routines, and shape a respectful, high-energy kitchen culture.
Italian soul + modern creativity - honour the classics while crafting your own signatures.
Work-life you can live with - no split shifts, two consecutive days off weekly, every other weekend off guaranteed.
Real growth - a clear pathway to Culinary Lead / Culinary Director (multi-site) within 12-24 months as Amore Malmö scales.
What you'll do Lead day-to-day service; recruit, train, and coach a strong brigade.
Create seasonal menus, standardise recipes, and keep quality consistent.
Own HACCP, allergen management, and kitchen economics (food cost/GP).
Manage sourcing, purchasing, inventory, and supplier relationships.
Pre-opening (February 2026): kitchen layout & equipment sign-off, mise-en-place flows, menu testing, supplier onboarding, and team induction.
Equipment you'll love
Rational iCombi, blast chiller, vac pack, pasta extruder, full induction line, and a dedicated pastry/antipasti bench (final spec confirmed at install).
What you bring Head Chef or strong Sous Chef background in high-quality à la carte.
Deep love for Italian ingredients and technique.
Clear, hands-on leadership with a coaching style.
Structured and commercial-able to inspire people and deliver results.
Strong communication and collaboration skills.
What we offer Performance-based incentives
Competitive salary
Schedule: No split shifts, two consecutive days off, every other weekend off guaranteed
Staff meals, uniform/knife allowance, wellness allowance and pension by agreement
Growth path: tangible progression to multi-site Culinary Lead/Director within 12-24 months
The practicals Role: Head Chef (full-time)
Location: Malmö, Sweden
Start: February 2026
Opening: March 2026
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-26
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Amore Fantasia Helsingborg AB
(org.nr 559451-2583), https://www.amorefantasia.se Arbetsplats
Amore Fantasia Kontakt
Rory Field rory@amorefantasia.se 0738115595
9500895