Footwear designer
2025-09-22
Klättermusen was founded by a tightly-knit band of local climbers in Umeå in 1975 and moved to the scenic mountain village of Åre in 2000. Initiated as a small DIY workshop for assembling parts and constructing tailored technical solutions to challenges encountered on the hill, Klättermusen grew into a business supplying outdoor enthusiasts with high-performance equipment in the 1980s.
Job description
Job title: Footwear Designer
Location: Åre, Sweden (100% position)
We are looking for an experienced and self-driven Footwear Designer to join our design team in Åre. This is a unique opportunity to play a central role in building and shaping the footwear category at Klättermusen - a new and growing part of our brand.
In this role, you will take ownership of the entire design and development process for footwear, from concept to production. You will work closely with factories and suppliers to ensure high quality, performance, and innovation, while creating products that embody Klättermusen's philosophy: Maximum safety for you, minimum impact on nature.
AS A FOOTWEAR DESIGNER
In this role, you will lead the entire design and development process for new footwear - from sketches and prototypes to final production. You will drive innovation in functionality, construction, materials, and sustainability, while making sure every product reflects Klättermusen's outdoor heritage and brand identity. Working closely with factories and suppliers, you will secure fit, comfort, and quality, provide detailed feedback on prototypes, and oversee multiple iterations to ensure excellence. You will also collaborate with internal teams on seasonal collections, colorways, and material choices, ensuring that our footwear category grows in line with our vision and philosophy: Maximum safety for you, minimum impact on nature.
What You Bring
• A degree in Industrial Design, Footwear Design, or a similar field.
• At least 4 years of professional experience in footwear design and development.
• Solid track record of working directly with factories and managing the full development cycle.
• Strong technical skills in footwear construction, fit, and materials.
• Proficiency in Adobe Illustrator, InDesign, and preferably 3D tools (PLM experience is a plus).
• A solution-oriented mindset with the ability to work independently and take ownership.
• Excellent communication skills in English, both written and oral.
• A passion for the outdoors and for creating products that combine durability, performance, and sustainability.
What We Offer
• A unique opportunity to build and grow a new category within the Klättermusen brand.
• A chance to shape the future of Klättermusen footwear and launch products to a global audience.
• A dynamic, entrepreneurial, and fast-growing company culture.
• Collaboration with skilled colleagues and suppliers from around the world.
• An opportunity to develop and test products in real outdoor environments.
• A long-term career path with personal and professional growth.
Send applications to design@klattermusen.se
latest 26 of October
