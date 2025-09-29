Food production workers
We are looking for motivated Food Production Workers to join our team. In this role, you will be a key part of the production process, handling manufacturing, packaging, and quality control of our products.
The work takes place in a food industry environment, where attention to detail, hygiene, and safety are always top priorities.
Responsibilities
• Manufacturing and packaging food products
• Monitoring production lines and machines
• Performing quality checks and documentation
• Ensuring high standards of hygiene and food safety
• Cleaning and maintaining the workspace
Qualifications
• Previous experience in the food industry is an advantage, but not required
• Understanding of hygiene standards and safety procedures
• Reliable, accurate, and able to work under pressure
• Physically fit as the work can be demanding
• Good command of English or Swedish, other languages are a plus
We offer
• A positive and supportive work environment
• Opportunities for development within the food industry
• Secure employment conditions with collective agreements
• A dedicated team where we help each other succeed
Application
Are you the one we're looking for? Submit your application with CV and cover letter.
For questions about the position, please contact maja.lund@bolt.work
