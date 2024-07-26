Food Demand Coordinator
Ikea Supply Services (sweden) AB / Logistikjobb / Älmhult Visa alla logistikjobb i Älmhult
2024-07-26
, Osby
, Östra Göinge
, Ljungby
, Markaryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ikea Supply Services (sweden) AB i Älmhult
Company Description
At IKEA Supply Area North we buy, produce and distribute the IKEA range. By doing so at the lowest total cost, we make high quality available to the customer under good social and environmental conditions.
Category Food Logistics Services is a part of the Supply Chain Operations (SCO) organization. With its 700 co-workers, we connect our customers with IKEA products in a simple, affordable, and sustainable way. We are of course also passionate about food! We source, procure, and operate cold chain transportation, warehousing, and logistics services for IKEA Food.
Right now, we are on an exciting journey, building IKEA Food One Supply Chain for the future by centralizing sourcing and supply chain operations. If you love the idea of joining a new business in Inter IKEA, you are not afraid to venture in the unknown and are motivated by co-creation and collaboration with a diverse range of stakeholders - we would love to get to know you!
We are now strengthening our teams in Älmhult with a Food Demand Coordinators.
Job Description
As Food Demand Coordinator, you will work close with different supply functions to secure product availability for our customers by taking operational responsibility for distribution in selected markets. It is a role with great variety; a good mix of operational work, planning and involvement in development projects.
In collaboration with Range Area Food, Category Area Food and all concerned food supply chain partners - you will contribute to IKEA retailers food growth agenda through a variety of operational tasks such as ensuring smooth range change, commercial activities as well as expansion initiatives.
You will be joining a diverse, experienced team with helpful colleagues in a growing organization. In your role you will be responsible for one or several markets, this responsibility includes:
Being first point of contact for Retail partners in daily operations, product availability and capacity constraints
Being responsible for order management
Taking the lead in proactively coordinating supply chain partners to find optimal solutions to supply constraints.
Together with Category Operations Leader take lead for Market Operations Forum with supply chain stakeholders.
Reporting on a range of KPIs, providing information to retail and supply chain partners
Coordinating global and local sales activities and prepare for launch of new products
Responsibility to coordinate and lead the opening of new retail units in existing IKEA markets together with other stakeholders
Reviewing and providing input to supply chain partners to secure optimal replenishment solution
Qualifications
To be the right fit for this role, we believe you have:
A related education background (university degree) in logistics / supply / business administration or relevant working experience
Drive and commitment to deliver results with a business-mind, sense of solution orientation and urgency
Excellent communication skills, ability to communicate complex issues in a clear, engaging way with a down-to-earth, simple tone of voice.
Structure and ability to work well-organized.
Strong networking skills, being able to interact and form strong cross functional collaborations and partnerships
A positive and solution oriented mind-set, open and flexible to adapt to a rapidly changing environment
Experience in Microsoft Office applications with proficiency in Excel as well as some kind of ERP-system.
Fluent English
Additional information
This position is a full-time permanent assignment located in Älmhult, Sweden, home of IKEA.
We are looking forward to your application! Please submit both your CV and motivational letter in English by latest by Aug 5th 2024! We are reviewing applications as they come through so don't wait to apply! Please note we can't processes any applications sent by email.
We are looking forward to hearing from you soon! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ikea Supply Services (sweden) AB
(org.nr 556391-1469)
Ikeagatan 1 (visa karta
)
343 36 ÄLMHULT Arbetsplats
Ikea Supply Services Sweden AB Jobbnummer
8813021