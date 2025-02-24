Food Delivery Driver
Saeed, Azhar / Fordonsförarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla fordonsförarjobb i Stockholm
2025-02-24
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Saeed, Azhar i Stockholm
Are you a passionate cyclist looking for an exciting job opportunity? Our fast-growing food delivery service is seeking energetic, responsible cycle riders to deliver delicious meals across the city. Enjoy flexible hours, competitive pay, and the freedom to explore urban streets while staying active. No prior experience necessary - we provide comprehensive training and support. Excellent customer service and safety standards are essential. Join our friendly team, build valuable skills, and be part of a community making every meal count. Embrace a new adventure on your cycle and apply today to start your rewarding journey! Join us, transform your life. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-26
E-post: azharsaeed703@gmail.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Saeed, Azhar
Nekvägen 27 Lgh 1402 (visa karta
)
163 57 SPÅNGA Arbetsplats
Saeed Azhar Jobbnummer
9183226