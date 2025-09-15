FNB co-workers

Two Guys in Älmhult AB / Servitörsjobb / Älmhult
2025-09-15


Waiter - Two Guys Gastro Pub, Älmhult
We are looking for waiters to join our team, mainly for evening shifts. The role requires someone who understands service etiquette, values high standards, and thrives in a fast-paced, energetic environment. You should enjoy working under pressure while keeping the atmosphere fun, and above all, believe in delivering excellent customer satisfaction.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-15
E-post: twoguys.se@gmail.com

Arbetsgivare
Two Guys in Älmhult AB (org.nr 559498-5128)

Jobbnummer
9509930

