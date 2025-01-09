Flow Replenishment Developer - SCO
2025-01-09
Company Description
Supply Chain Operations (SCO) organisation with its 840 co-workers connects our customers with IKEA products in a simple, affordable, and sustainable way. We deliver excellent transport and logistic solutions today, tomorrow and over time by optimising replenishment solutions, defining physical goods flow capacity needs, balancing operational goods flow by aligning stakeholders, sourcing and developing transport & logistic capacities, by managing the goods flow & leading and securing supply quality.
We contribute to customer satisfaction through securing customer perceived availability, delivering lowest cost over time, leading towards sustainability and ensuring the right quality for all services.
Job Description
We are now looking for a Flow Replenishment Developer located in Älmhult! The purpose of the job is to reach availability goals at the lowest total supply cost through processes and year cycle which secure the end-to-end goods flow. You are responsible for the replenishment set-up to existing and new selling units, working with relevant stakeholders to identify and solve supply chain constraints, contributing to process and competence development.
You will be member of a global team where sharing and learning together is a very important part of developing the business. You will have the possibility to establish and widen your personal network. You can grow your experience as well as gaining a broader knowledge of IKEA supply chain.
Your main assignments will be to:
• Flow optimization and Continuous Improvement: Define the replenishment setup for both sending and receiving units within your area of responsibility to ensure an end-to-end goods flow at the lowest possible supply chain cost. Collaborate closely with all relevant stakeholders to maintain and continuously enhance replenishment solutions, adapting to changing requirements and circumstances in the supply chain (e.g., customs regulations, supplier matrix changes, etc.). Identify and resolve constraints to further develop the replenishment setup, leveraging scenario modeling and proactive interactions with key stakeholders to reduce logistics costs and improve efficiency.
• Planning: provide input to the mid-term planning and wholesaler pricing processes with the replenishment set-up you have defined.
• Project management: lead the replenishment stream of expansion (new markets) and network change projects with the goal of securing availability by the opening date.
• Process development: contribute to development of concepts, working methods and appropriate tools in close collaboration with Planning Performance Development (PPD) and Supply Chain Development (SCD).
• Competence development: secure the training and implementation for global working methods within Supply Operations for our key processes, systems and reports (e.g. Define Optimal Replenishment Solution, Mid-Term Planning, Wholesaler Pricing, and Expansion).
• Stakeholder management: Take the lead in the interaction and alignment with all relevant supply chain stakeholders on global level for optimization of replenishment flows as precondition for an optimal logistical operational performance and total cost development
• Forums: secure Supply Chain Planning representation in projects and forums with an impact on Supply Chain Planning. Proactively search for improvement potentials in cooperation with relevant stakeholders. Working together to reach common goals with clear expectations, needs and preconditions with total cost in mind.
Qualifications
To be successful in this role we believe that you have:
A university degree in logistics, economics, business administration or relevant working experience
Good knowledge of functions within IKEA Supply Chain and how they contribute to the process.
Project management experience
Experience in implementation and education of decided concepts, working methods and tools
Good knowledge of Supply Chain Management and Logistics as well as relevant tools and working methods
Good communication skills and the ability to build trustful relationships
Good knowledge in building & evaluating fact-based business cases
Good computer skills and proficiency in Microsoft Office applications
You are fluent in English, both written and spoken
Additional information
Does this sound like you? Yes? Then, why not apply?
Please Note: This position will be placed in Älmhult, Sweden. We are looking for 1 position for this role. For this position we are not offering mobility/relocation!
We look forward to receiving your application in English, latest by XX 2024.
For further information regarding the assignment, please contact Flow Replenishment Manager Andrei Poddubnyi at andrei.poddubnyi@inter.ikea.com
.
If you have any questions about the recruitment process, please contact People & Culture Recruiter Samuel Karlsson at samuel.karlsson@inter.ikea.com
.
