Flow Initiative Owner
2025-09-16
TRATON is a group of strong brands with a shared mission: transforming transportation together to create the future of sustainable transport solutions. Within TRATON, we include MAN, Scania, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International. As part of a global team of industry experts, you get to think bigger, experience more, and reach further. Together, we have the power to transform transportation - Let 's make a difference together. Find out more: www.traton.com
Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do.
Role Summary
This role is a part of TRATON Group R&D, located in Södertälje, Sweden
We are now looking for a new colleague within VCT Power distribution, who wants to join the Group R&D change journey.
In the Role as Flow Initiative Owner, you will lead a specific delivery within or across flows, supporting triads in executing the initiative, especially the RTE (Release Train Engineer). You'll ensure alignment, progress, and goal achievement-focusing on customer experience, quality, timing, and cost.
Job Responsibilities
In the role as Flow Initiative Owner, you will:
Manage the initiative's schedule and align it with overall flow plans.
Ensure project objectives are met in terms of properties, cost, and timing for a complete customer solution.
Secure parts availability from prototype to series production.
Support preparation for decision-making meetings.
Act as a key interface between teams, programs, and component owners.
Coordinate technical questions-understand enough to identify and frame the problem.
Maintain close collaboration with architects and PM (Product manager).
Who You Are
To qualify for this position, you have a/an:
Solid understanding of One PDP and flow-based delivery models.
Strong coordination and interface management skills across teams and flows.
Ability to act independently and proactively-no need for detailed instructions.
Experience interacting with project managers and understanding their language.
Leadership capabilities in cross-flow contexts, without formal team-building responsibilities.
Excellent people skills and stakeholder communication.
We welcome applicants from all backgrounds - your unique experience and perspectives is valuable to us.
This Is Us
The VCT Power Distribution is responsible for VCB architecture, VCB simulations, design of distribution units, electrical components, connectors and mechanical design of charging boxes. We are also responsible for standardization, lobbying and electrical PTOs.
Within TRATON Group R&D, you are an important part of something bigger. Joining us means gaining access to the ins and outs of the entire transportation industry.
TRATON Offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, TRATON Group R&D supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include wellness allowance, bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. We also host events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses for an easy commute to Södertälje.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-09-26. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact:
Functional Manager: Annika Grundberg, Annika.grundberg@se.traton.com
We look forward to your application!
This recruitment process is handled by Scania for TRATON Group R&D
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
9512415