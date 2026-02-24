Fleet Inventory Manager
YOUR MISSION AT VOI Fleet Inventory Manager at Voi, you will guide and optimise the vehicle inventory lifecycle across markets, helping us make thoughtful, data-informed decisions that balance operational needs and financial targets.
You take overall responsibility for inventory governance and fleet allocation, building visibility, reliable forecasting and robust processes, and coordinating the Vehicle Allocation Council (VAC) together with colleagues across Operations, Finance, Hardware and Data.
Oversee the end-to-end vehicle inventory lifecycle, including tracking, reconciliation and status governance (in use, in storage, under repair or refurbishment) across all markets.
Define and maintain vehicle inventory principles, KPIs and governance structures, acting as a trusted source of truth for inventory data together with Finance and Data.
Lead vehicle inventory forecasting and scenario planning for new, refurbished and existing vehicles, including churn rates, and translate insights into clear, collaborative allocation and rollout plans.
Identify root causes of inventory inefficiencies, mismatches or losses and partner with markets and functions to design and implement sustainable improvements.
Plan and coordinate logistics flows to and from refurbishment, ensuring efficiency, transparency and good capacity utilisation, and act as the main operational link between markets and refurbishment sites.
WHAT YOU NEED TO EMBARK You bring a structured, analytical and hands-on approach, enjoy collaborating with different stakeholders, and feel comfortable taking responsibility for topics end-to-end while seeking input and feedback along the way.
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Engineering, Business, Economics, Logistics or a related field.
4+ years' experience in consulting, analytics, operations or supply chain roles, working with large datasets.
Advanced Excel or Google Sheets skills; SQL experience strongly preferred.
Experience building forecasts, scenarios and decision material used by senior stakeholders, and supporting cross-functional initiatives in complex organisations.
Professional fluency in English; proficiency in Swedish is a strong merit.
Don't meet every requirement? If you are excited about this role and our mission, and have relevant, transferable skills, we encourage you to apply - even if you don't check every box.
WHY VOI? Working at Voi is more than just a job; our People Promise includes a personal voyage where you will grow as a professional and be part of a team and culture that builds something meaningful for society. In addition to this you'll have the opportunity to:
Join Europe's #1 micromobility operator and one of the fastest growing scale-ups.
Get "skin in the game" through our employee options programme.
Enjoy unlimited free Voi rides and a dog-friendly office.
Work with inspiring, supportive and fun colleagues towards a common goal.
