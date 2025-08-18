Finnish-speaking Customer Support
2025-08-18
Do you speak Finnish fluently and want to work in a supportive and structured environment where your communication skills matter?
We're now looking for a Finnish-speaking customer support representative to join our client's team in Solna.
You'll start the role with a fully paid introduction, giving you all the tools and knowledge you need to feel confident. The support team works in a calm, structured environment where your main task is to listen to the customer, understand the issue, and guide them toward a solution - always with clarity and empathy.
You'll work full-time, Monday to Friday between 08:00 and 18:00.
We're looking for someone who:
Speaks and writes Finnish and English fluently
Is clear and calm in communication
Has completed high school (or equivalent)
Has worked in service or support before (meriting)
We offer:
A fully paid training program at the start
Employment under acollective agreement
Competitive salary
Ongoing training and development
Friendly colleagues and bright offices in Solna
A full-time position with set weekday shifts
