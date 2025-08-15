Finnish-speaking Customer Service Representative at Klarna!
We at Recruitive are currently looking for Finnish-speaking customer service representatives for one of our clients. You will be working in a friendly and fun customer service team, where you will handle customer inquiries via email and phone, assisting them efficiently with their questions. Your tasks will consist of responding to inquiries and providing customer support. You'll have the opportunity to work in a small and supportive team where everyone helps each other.Arbetsuppgifter
• Answer incoming phone calls
• Manage emails and orders
• Provide customers with fast and accurate service for their inquiriesProfil
We are looking for someone who:
• Speaks and writes fluent Finnish
• Has a customer-oriented mindset and communicates well both verbally and in writing
• Is responsible and flexible
• Thrives in a fast-paced work environment
• Has completed upper secondary school or equivalent education
• Your experience:
Previous experience in customer service is required
We also highly value strong personal qualities
We offer:
• Opportunities to grow within a developing company
• A workplace that considers the physical work environment
• Salary: 25,000 SEK
• Office hours: weekdays from 8:00 to 20:00
We offer:
Opportunities to grow within an international company
Beautiful, recently renovated office spaces in Solna, close to excellent transport connections
Recruitive is an independent recruitment and staffing services provider offering comprehensive solutions in the white-collar sector. Our service portfolio covers roles in administration, finance, customer service, and sales.
We are members of Almega Kompetensföretagen and have collective agreements with Unionen and the Academic Union. Ersättning
