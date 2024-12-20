Financial Systems Specialist
2024-12-20
Company Description
AFRY is a European leader in engineering, design, and advisory services, with a global reach. We accelerate the transition towards a sustainable society. We are 19,000 devoted experts in infrastructure, industry, energy and digitalization, creating sustainable solutions for generations to come.
Making Future
Job Description
We are looking for a Financial Systems Specialist with experience from Maconomy to work in AFRY's Financial Systems team under Group Finance.
We are expanding our team and in this new position you will work as part of a multinational team located in various countries across the AFRY group. You will be heavily involved in everyday support operations within our ERP system, participate in ongoing development projects and also will play a key role as part of the support organization.
Your key responsibilities include:
Support and administration of the Maconomy ERP system
Provide user support and troubleshooting
Perform system configurations and maintenance
Manage data import/export
Participate in ongoing process improvement initiatives within our team
Document processes and create user guides
Prepare training materials
Support our core admin team in daily activities
Handle large data volumes in Excel.
Perform data validations in Excel using pivot tables, VLOOKUP and similar functions.
Participating in various projects related to AFRY financial systems
E.g. Upgrade projects, M&A activities, Roll out projects etc.
The position is located in Solna, Sweden.
Qualifications
The person we are looking for has:
A Bachelor's degree or similar in Business Administration or a related field.
At least five years experience of working with Maconomy from a system perspective
Good Excel skills (knowledge of macros is a plus). Basic SQL skills are an advantage.
Knowledge of financial processes
Able to handle repetitive work by carefully following instructions.
Fluent written and spoken English. Swedish and/or Finnish
Service-minded, flexible and proactive attitude
Experience with financial systems projects is an advantage
Interest in reporting and/or technical solutions is an advantage
Experience from working in an international environment
We look forward to getting to know you!
Additional Information
Why AFRY?
As a stable and growing company, we provide you with a variety of opportunities to develop yourself. At AFRY you will have the possibility to deepen your knowledge to new areas according to your interests and get to work together with the top experts in dynamic and international project environment.
At AFRY we build sustainable future together and develop sustainable solutions that serve not only our clients but also society. The work at AFRY is versatile, interesting and challenging but at the same flexible, allowing you to take care of your work-life balance. We apply flexible working in a hybrid model where possible, taking into account project needs.
We strive to include all new employees to our work community from the first day at AFRY. We are brave, devoted team players, and we wish that you have the same mindset.
Would you like to read more about your future colleagues' careers? Get to know them on our web page: https://afry.com/en/join-us/get-know-us
Benefits at AFRY
The team player spirit strengthens in spare time in hobby clubs depending on the office location. AFRY employees spend time together in cross fit classes, golf clubs and board game clubs. We also encourage our employees to commute by bike. Employees with permanent contract are allowed to have a bicycle benefit in order to choose carbon neutral commuting. Morning porridge is offered to all cyclists at AFRY offices.
Sustainability at AFRY
Sustainability and creating sustainable solutions are at the core of AFRY's business strategy and all of our operations. By combining the latest technologies and the top expertise of our employees, we create sustainable business to our clients. Read more about sustainability at AFRY: https://afry.com/en/insights/sustainability
Interested?
You can ask for more detailed information from Financial Systems Manager Sara Windrup, sara.windrup@afry.com
Send your application and CV by January 19th and join our team full of experts! We will start interviews as applications arrive and will select suitable candidate when found.
At AFRY, we engineer change in everything we do. Change happens when brave ideas come together. When we collaborate, innovate technology, and embrace challenging points of view. That's how we're making future. We are actively looking for qualified candidates to join our inclusive and diverse teams across the globe. Join us in accelerating the transition towards a sustainable future.
