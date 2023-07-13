Financial Systems Specialist to multinational IT company
Unlock your potential as a Financial Systems Analyst! Join a dynamic team and take charge of implementing cutting-edge system solutions, troubleshooting applications, and leading cross-functional initiatives. Showcase your expertise in finance and computer science while making a lasting impact on our customers ' success. Adecco are currently looking for a Financial Systems Analyst to a multinational IT company!
About the position
We are currently seeking a highly motivated and skilled Financial Systems Analyst to join our customer 's team. As a Financial Systems Analyst, you will be responsible for managing the implementation of system solutions for our valued customers, ensuring a seamless process from start to finish. You will also play a vital role in creating testing plans for new systems, troubleshooting current applications, and independently resolving minor issues. In addition, you will provide leadership, expertise, and contribute to functional project teams, including participation in cross-functional initiatives.
Common daily tasks and area of responsibilities:
• Manage the end-to-end implementation of system solutions for our customers, ensuring successful project execution.
• Create comprehensive testing plans for new systems, guaranteeing their functionality and compatibility.
• Independently troubleshoot and resolve minor issues with existing applications.
• Provide leadership and expertise to functional project teams, actively contributing to cross-functional initiatives.
• Interact with internal customers to address moderately complex issues or concerns, finding effective solutions.
• Apply advanced subject matter knowledge to identify the business potential of each project.
• Solve moderately complex, multiple system problems, utilizing your analytical skills.
• Develop strategies for risk mitigation and fallback plans to ensure smooth project execution.
• Generate innovative ideas for new projects, contributing to the company 's continuous improvement efforts.
The position is a consulting assignment of 1 year via Adecco that starts immediately. The daily work will take place on site in our customer 's offices in Solna.
About you
We are looking for someone who has a first level university degree in finance or computer science, as well as a minimum of 4 years of experience in a similar role. You have a proven track record of successfully managing the implementation of system solutions from beginning to end. Additionally, you have excellent written and oral skills in both Swedish and English.
To be successful in this role you need to be customer oriented, analytical and solution oriented. You value teamwork and have great collaboration and people skills, as well as enjoy working independently. Additionally, you need to be service minded and have very strong communication skills.
Important for the position:
• Hold a first-level university degree with a focus on finance or computer science. An advanced degree is highly preferred.
• Possess a minimum of 4 years of relevant experience in a similar role.
• Proven track record in successfully managing the implementation of system solutions from beginning to end.
• Strong ability to create and execute testing plans for new systems, ensuring their reliability and effectiveness.
• Excellent troubleshooting skills, enabling you to independently address and resolve minor application issues.
• Exceptional leadership abilities, with a track record of collaborating effectively with cross-functional teams.
• Strong interpersonal and communication skills, allowing you to interact effectively with internal customers.
• Demonstrated capability to apply advanced subject matter knowledge to identify the business potential of projects.
• Proficiency in solving moderately complex, multiple system problems using analytical thinking.
• Familiarity with developing risk mitigation strategies and fallback plans to ensure project success.
• Great collaboration and people skills
• Excellent communication skills
• Excellent written and oral skills in both Swedish and English.
We will attribute great importance to personal suitability.
Contact info
If you have questions about the assignment or the recruitment process, you are welcome to contact responsible recruiter:
Emma Berglund at emma.berglund@adecco.se
Welcome with your application!
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Adecco Sweden AB
http://www.adecco.se/ Kontakt
Business Manager
