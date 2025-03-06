Financial Planning & Analysis Manager
2025-03-06
Northvolt has an exciting job offer for a financial planning and analysis manager. In joining us you will play an important part from the very start in developing a new generation of large-scale European battery factories. Northvolt will play an important role in the transformation to a carbon-free society, and this is your opportunity to take part in leading those efforts and help drive us to success.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Working closely with the leadership team to formulate the business's medium to long term financial and strategic plan.
Work with Business Unit heads to build their annual budgets and forecasts.
Producing models to project long term growth and determine the impacting business factors.
Analysing financial and operational results to better understand company performance and cashflow requirements.
Utilising BI tools to delivery meaningful insights into business performance.
Ensure budgets are aligned and input to the ERP system for efficient automated follow up.
Communicate to senior management the reasons behind the product/department performance and results.
Working with the Business Controllers, provide detailed analysis and commentary on cost centre results.
Reviewing operations and recommending new productivity or cost saving initiatives.
Preparing business cases to support new investment, strategic and other business decisions.
Reviewing existing processes and procedures to develop recommendations for improvement efforts.
Evaluating previous budgets, expenditures to develop and implement future budgets.
Communicating results and recommendations to senior management for improvements that will lead to cost reduction, revenue generation and streamlining operations.
Provide insights to senior management around financial modelling, forecasts and profitability.
Qualifications and experience:
Minimum of 10 years of relevant analytical experience.
Significant analytical skillset, including the utilization of BI and reporting tools.
Strong quantitative abilities.
Able to solve complex problems.
Excellent communication skills with ability to build relationships.
High level of commercial acumen.
Ability to challenge assumptions in a robust and consultative manner.
Advanced computer software skills, including writing macros in Excel and other accounting packages.
Apply with CV in English or your complete LinkedIn profile.
Full time employment, fixed salary.
Planned starting date is ASAP.
