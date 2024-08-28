Financial Controller to Mycronic
Mycronic is a global high-tech company whose innovative solutions have been advancing electronics technology for over 40 years. Today we continue to grow and serve customers in an expanding variety of industries. What we do impacts the future of technology, and in turn, the way we live our lives tomorrow.
We're looking for people to join our talented, motivated and friendly team on the cutting-edge. Here, in an open, collaborative and flexible environment, you'll work alongside leading industry experts and take on challenging projects that bring tomorrow's electronics to life.
Headquartered in Täby, with more than 2,000 employees and represented in more than 50 countries. Mycronic is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Large Cap.
About the position
We are looking for a Financial Controller, a business-oriented accountant with an in-depth understanding and the ability to analyze financial outcome of group companies and monitor the effectiveness of internal controls within the group in order to ensure qualitative financial reporting.
You will be one of four members of the Group Accounting team. Key responsibilities are:
• Development, planning, coordination and evaluation of the internal control work of the group.
• Analysis of actual financial outcome of group companies to ensure qualitative internal and external financial reporting.
• Training and support to divisions and subsidiaries to make sure they report in accordance with IFRS, internal reporting instructions and regulations.
• Participation in the group consolidation and reporting process.
• Documentation of accounting-related routines, processes and instructions.
• Management of transfer pricing policies and documentation.
• Participation in M&A and integration projects.
As part of Group Accounting at Corporate Office Finance, you are based at the headquarters in Stockholm/Täby, reporting to Head of Group Accounting. Travel is required for this position, approximately 3-4 times per year.
Qualifications
• M.Sc. or B.Sc. in Business Administration or similar, preferably with major in accounting
• 5+ years' experience of working with similar tasks
• Good accounting and IFRS knowledge
• Previous work experience from an international environment
• Audit experience is a plus
• Good system skills and experience of financial reporting tools
• Excellent communication skills in both Swedish and English
• Strong analytical, organizational and teamwork skills
How to apply
If you are interested in this position, you can contact responsible recruitment consultant Therese Thunström at Jefferson Wells Finance, therese.thunstrom@jeffersonwells.se
. Application for the position is done through the application link by attaching CV.
We are looking forward to your application as soon as possible, as we will get in contact with candidates continuously.
Looking forward to receiving your application!
Equal opportunity employer
Mycronic is an equal opportunity employer committed to workplace diversity and inclusion. We are committed to ensuring and cultivating a diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace. Operating in a global market like we do, it is a necessity to have a diverse workforce to serve our customers that are spread across different markets and cultures. Diversity, equity and inclusion is important for our innovation power and for staying competitive in a rapidly changing world and marketplace.
A culture of collaboration and personal growth
At Mycronic, we love what we do, but most importantly who we do it with. Because to us the relationships we have with our customers and each other are the keys to success.
Take part in the excitement of working with innovative people and global businesses who are elevating today's standards in modern electronics. Share in the responsibility of bringing great ideas to life within an inclusive culture that not only promotes personal growth and embraces diversity but depends upon it.
Here you are expected to have a voice and will be encouraged to get involved. It's this very mindset that empowers our people to make a positive difference for a broad range of businesses, society and the planet - every day.
