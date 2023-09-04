Financial controller/Senior accountant

Minnovation International AB / Controllerjobb / Stockholm
2023-09-04


Role Summary:

This position is based in our Head Office in Stockholm city. It is a key role with the responsibility of building and shaping the general accounting environment of the company and report to CFO. This is an excellent opportunity for a progressive and forward-thinking financial controller or senior accountant who are willing to grow with the company. You will manage the daily accounting operations of the company from A to Z. Your task will include but not be limited to:

• Keeping the daily accounting records

• Manage the AR/AP process

• Tax preparation and reporting

• Manage bank accounts, payments and basic treasury management incl. cash balance

• Performing reconciliations and company consolidation

• Managing the monthly, quarterly, and year-end processes

• Preparation of company consolidated forecast & budget

• Preparation of basic company reporting such as cash flow, Income Statement, Budget vs Actual, etc.

Qualifications:

University education: Relevant Master or Bachelor degree or comparable education or qualified accountant.

A minimum of 3 years of accounting experience.

Accounting software/package experience (e.g. Visma, Fortnox)

Excellent Swedish and English language skills

Experience and interest in digitization and automation of financial processes is an advantage

Tax and basic treasury experience is an advantage

Knowledge of Chinese culture and language is an advantage

Furthermore, you are a team player with natural drive, enthusiasm and entrepreneurial flair with exemplary attention to detail, written and verbal communication skills coupled with ability to work closely and consult with senior executives and key stakeholders

