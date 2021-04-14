Financial Controller - Quinyx AB - Administratörsjobb i Stockholm

Quinyx AB / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm2021-04-14Do you want to help us unleash the secret to how happy employees create a happy business? We are an innovative, agile and continuously growing tech company on a path to improve the work lives of millions around the world.We develop workforce management solutions - a software that makes scheduling and time reporting more smooth and flexible for close to a million users across the world.Are you curious and ready to take the first steps on an awesome journey and make magic happen with us? As a member of the Quinyx family, you will be part of an inclusive and diverse workplace, where you are allowed to be yourself and thrive.About the roleAs a Financial Controller, you will be responsible for the accurate and timely reporting of financial information within the group. With Quinyx's strong growth, you will also be a central part of the continued development of Quinyx's global financial processes and routines. You will also manage different finance-related development projects and processes to improve our way of working.What you'll be doingProactively developing, implementing and improving Quinyx's financial processes, routines and working methods together with the CFO and Head of Accounting to enable the company's strong growth and international expansion. In particular, actively improve the use and implementation of our financial system.Preparing annual accounts including running reports on accounts receivables and the period's revenue recognition.Analysing P&L, cash flow and balance sheet items on a monthly basis. Reporting is done both internally and externally towards the management team, the board and our owners.Supporting our Business Controller in monthly reporting to and follow-up with the company's department heads.Preparing annual reports and declarations alongside our Head of Accounting.Working alongside our Head of Accounting on external audits.Assuring compliance with IFRS / K3 or similar accounting principles and tax norms.Controlling the financing of the business including reporting of covenants to our lenders.What you'll bring to the teamExtensive experience in accounting roles.Effective problem-solving and analytical skills.Excellent communication skills.The WOW-factorExperience in SaaS, Workforce Management, HCM, Payroll fields.You speak more languages than English.What is it for you?We promote and encourage a healthy lifestyle with flexible work hours and latest tools, enhanced vacation allowance, gym membership contribution, virtual yoga classes, and last but not least, you will have the chance to participate in our well-known yearly ping-pong tournament!Life at QuinyxWe are an innovative, agile and continuously growing modern tech company. We value passion, creativity, quality and simplicity. You'll be given the opportunity to make an impact and directly contribute to our success, bring new ideas and have full ownership of your area.Our global team, of 30 nationalities, have fun together whether it is during a typical Swedish Fika, workshop, going for a run with a colleague or spending time together during the annual company Goal trip, team kickoffs, or after-work socials. We have built a family atmosphere here at Quinyx and are committed to share knowledge and support one another!Want to join the family?At Quinyx, we provide equal employment opportunities and we strive to have an inclusive and diverse value-driven culture. All applications will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender perception or identity, national origin, age, marital status, disability or veteran status.Happy Workforce, Happy Business!Varaktighet, arbetstidHeltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse2021-04-14Lön enligt överenskommelseSista dag att ansöka är 2021-10-01Quinyx AB5691172