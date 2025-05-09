Financial Controller - Procurement
2025-05-09
Your New Role
We are currently partnering with an esteemed client to find an experienced Procurement Financial Controller to strengthen their finance team in Gothenburg. This is a unique opportunity for a senior finance professional with a sharp analytical mindset and a solid background in financial management within procurement operations.
In this role, you will take the lead in overseeing the financial aspects of procurement, driving insightful product cost analyses, and presenting clear, actionable reports to senior leadership. You'll also play a key part in identifying and implementing process improvements that enhance operational efficiency and financial performance.
Key Responsibilities:
Take ownership of financial management for procurement, including budgeting, forecasting, and cost control.
Perform detailed product cost analysis to support strategic decision-making.
Prepare and present comprehensive monthly and quarterly procurement reports, highlighting critical metrics and performance indicators to senior management.
Identify opportunities for process optimization and implement financial best practices within procurement operations.
This is a fantastic opportunity to work in a forward-thinking, international organization, contributing directly to business-critical decisions. You'll collaborate with talented professionals and have the platform to make a meaningful impact while developing your expertise in procurement finance.
To succeed in this role, you will need: Bachelor's degree in finance or similar.
Minimum of 10 years of experience in finance.
Advanced Excel skills and experience working with large amounts of data.
Fluency in English is required. Proficiency in Swedish is a plus.
Meritorious: Previous experience within procurement.
Meritorious: Experience in SAP, Power BI, and other financial tools.
Who You Are
You are a highly skilled and driven finance professional with a strong command of data, reporting tools, and financial controls, who thrives in a fast-paced and collaborative environment.
We look forward to receiving your application Scope of employment: 100% Type of contract: Fixed-term employment Start date: Immediately End date: 2025-10-31, with the possibility of extension Selected benefits: Collective agreement, wellness allowance, Benifex In your application: Please make sure it is clear that you meet the qualifications required by the client.
Good to Know We review applications on a rolling basis. Since recruitment processes in the consulting industry often move quickly, the position may be filled before the application deadline - so don't wait to apply!
You do not need to include a cover letter. Instead, please answer the screening questions as part of your application.
Company Presentation Our client, which is an international company in automotive, creates and develops powertrain solutions for a global market. As a pioneering global supplier, they are at the forefront of technology and have manufacturing capabilities on two continents. Ersättning
