Financial Controller - Focus on Inventory and Customs
2025-07-30
Are you passionate about numbers, logistics, and customs? We are looking for a detail-oriented Financial Controller to strengthen our accounting team with a focus on inventory and customs compliance.
You will be part of the accounting team for our business regions in Scandinavia, Germany, and the Baltics, while also supporting inventory accounting across all regions, including the North Sea and Irish Sea operations. Our supply chain includes three warehouses serving over 30 vessels with retail goods, food and beverage items, and uniforms. The inventory is managed through JD Edwards and LS Retail systems.
Key Responsibilities
• Lead and develop inventory accounting processes across six legal entities in five countries.
• Perform weekly and monthly self-assessments of customs declarations.
• Manage daily customs-related tasks, including ad hoc queries and preventive compliance measures.
• Ensure robust customs handling processes in collaboration with Corporate Governance and Procurement.
• Review incoming declarations, identify discrepancies, and initiate corrections.
• Act as the main contact for distributors, customs agencies, and internal stakeholders.
• Maintain customs systems such as EMMA, the Customs Office portal, and the CDS portal.
• Submit and monitor settlement notes.
What You'll Experience
You will join a collaborative accounting team of 12, reporting to the Group Accounting Manager. We operate as a Shared Service Centre (SSC), working across legal entities and departments in Scandinavia, Germany, the Baltics, the UK, and the Netherlands. We value teamwork, knowledge sharing, and continuous improvement.
As a Stena Line employee in Sweden, you'll enjoy a comprehensive benefits package including travel discounts, wellness allowance, access to a benefits portal, and more.
Who You Are
At Stena Line, we value personality as much as competence. Our core values-welcoming, caring, and reliable-guide us in everything we do.
You have a strong understanding of financial flows in Purchase-to-Pay and Order-to-Receipt processes, with a keen interest in inventory and customs. You are analytical, proactive, and collaborative, with a drive for continuous improvement.
Qualifications
• Bachelor's degree in Finance, Accounting, Business Administration, or equivalent.
• Relevant experience in finance, preferably from an audit firm or international company.
• Experience with customs is a plus; a strong interest is essential.
• Fluent in English and Swedish, both written and spoken.
• Proficient in Excel.
Interested?
This is a full-time, permanent position based in Gothenburg. Apply by registering your profile and submitting your CV in English no later than August 17th 2025. Selection is ongoing, so don't wait to apply. Please note that we do not accept applications via email or post due to GDPR.
For questions about the role, contact Carl Anders Nordell, Group Accounting Manager, at carlanders.nordell@stenaline.com
. For recruitment-related inquiries, contact Hanna Gustavsson, Talent Acquisition Partner, at hanna.gustavsson@stenaline.com
.
We have collective bargaining agreements with Unionen, among others, who you can contact for more information.
Kindly note that we do not accept offers from recruitment or staffing agencies for this position.
About Stena Line
As a leader in sustainable shipping, Stena Line has Europe's most comprehensive route network focusing on transportation of both passengers and freight. We have over 6,100 employees in our Stena Line family across Scandinavia, around the UK and the Baltics, making a contribution to our company.
Stena Line exists to be a trusted link between people, places and societies. We play a vital role in keeping everything connected. We make sure people and goods arrive where they need to be, enabling business to thrive and societies to grow. We connect family and friends, and make it possible to explore new destinations or revisit favourite places.
We are committed to maintaining and developing a sustainable working environment, free from harassment, that gives equal opportunities to everyone. We embrace equality, diversity and inclusion - and welcome all applicants.
Lön enligt ÖK. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-17
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Stena Line Scandinavia AB
(org.nr 556231-7825), http://stenaline.se Arbetsplats
Stena Line Jobbnummer
9440367